ITWeb GRC Summit: Reimagining governance, risk & compliance in the AI era

Under the theme 'Proactive governance for a new regulatory era', ITWeb GRC summit takes place on 30 October.

With new technologies emerging faster than ever before, every innovation brings a wave of new regulations, frameworks, and compliance demands.

As generative AI and data-driven business models transform industries, the ability to govern technology with integrity — not just efficiency — is an imperative.

The ITWeb Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) Summit, taking place on 30 October 2025 at The Forum, The Campus in Bryanston, will bring together regulators, industry experts, GRC and ICT leaders.

Under the theme 'Proactive governance for a new regulatory era', they will explore the latest strategies for aligning governance frameworks with emerging technologies such as AI, automation, and ESG systems. Key discussions will focus on how organisations can balance innovation with oversight, strengthen ethical leadership, and prepare for increasingly complex cross-border compliance challenges.

Not-to miss keynotes

The opening keynote will be delivered by Ross Saunders, a self-described “nerd with trust issues” who has spent more than two decades at the intersection of technology, privacy, and information security.

Saunders will explore practical strategies for building governance frameworks that can flex with technological disruption while maintaining compliance across diverse jurisdictions. Known for his sharp wit and storytelling style, Saunders brings the human side of governance to life, making complex issues both relatable and actionable.

Other keynote speakers include:

Tumi Dlamini , CEO of the Organisation for Global Africa Cooperation, who will address what leadership accountability means in ethical and sustainable governance, and how it can be embedded into organisational DNA.

“GRC 2025 is about helping organisations stay ahead of the regulatory curve while embracing innovation responsibly,” says Debbie Visser, Business Development Director at ITWeb. “It’s where governance meets the realities of AI and emerging technologies, combining global insight with South African context and practical, experience-based guidance.”

Explore the full agenda.

Join the conversation

The ITWeb GRC Summit 2025 offers a unique opportunity for governance and compliance leaders to exchange ideas, gain fresh insights, connect with peers, and explore practical solutions.

The event takes place on 30 October 2025 at The Forum, The Campus, Bryanston. For more information and registration, visit https://www.itweb.co.za/event/GRC2025/.