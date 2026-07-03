ITWeb TV: Netstar taps AI to outsmart car thieves

In this episode of ITWeb TV, Warren Mande, MD of Netstar, talks about how the company is using artificial intelligence to recover stolen vehicles as well as how the Altron subsidiary is making use of the vast amounts of data it collects. #Netstar #FleetTelematics #AI

Artificial intelligence ( AI ) has become one of the most powerful weapons in the fight against vehicle theft .

This is according to newly-appointed Netstar managing director Warren Mande, who says the Altron-owned company is increasingly using AI to analyse billions of data points, predict criminal activity and improve recovery rates.

Speaking to ITWeb TV, Mande − who took over as managing director in April − outlined a strategy to reposition Netstar from being known primarily as a stolen vehicle recovery company, into what he describes as an “intelligent mobility platform”. This will combine AI, big data and human expertise to improve safety for motorists, businesses and fleet operators.

The strategy is underpinned by Altron’s recently established AI factory, which allows Netstar to process vast amounts of telematics data in near-real-time.

“We collect over 180 billion data points a month, and we track 60 billion kilometres every single year,” said Mande.

“With all of that data that goes into our platform, we’re able to get some real insights as to what is happening. Traditionally, that might have been traffic flow or hotspot analysis, but where we’re going with this is helping companies predict the things their fleets need to drive better business outcomes and helping consumers get real-time intelligence that makes them safer.”

The AI capabilities are proving particularly valuable in combating increasingly sophisticated vehicle theft syndicates, he revealed.

“There is an increasing trend in crime, unfortunately,” Mande said. “We're doing a lot to work out ways to do things differently once a vehicle is stolen. We want to be known as the company with the best recoveries in South Africa.”

Warren Mande, managing director of Altron. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

Combat mode

While declining to reveal specific technologies that could alert criminals, Mande said Netstar is combining new tracking hardware, AI-driven analytics and operational improvements to stay ahead of organised crime.

“We’re trying to tackle these criminal syndicates with new types of technology. We’re looking at the practices of the way we do responses, our partners, and we’re combining all of that with AI and data to get better outcomes.”

A key differentiator is Altron's AI factory, a South African-based AI infrastructure platform built around Nvidia GPU technology, noted Mande.

“It’s a major advantage having Altron’s in-house AI factory that helps our business be better at serving our customers. Some of our competitors are talking about it and we’re already there.”

One of the company's most visible AI deployments is its Intelligent Fleet Bureau, where AI continuously analyses live video feeds and telematics information before escalating potential risks to trained operators.

“Humans work alongside AI processing large alerts, video feeds and anything that might be relevant. The AI is processing all the data inputs and surfacing risk events. Our agents then take those risk events forward.”

According to Mande, the technology is already helping commercial fleet operators reduce accidents.

“If there is a big truck driving with a heavy load, sometimes drivers get distracted or tired. The AI in our cameras determines from facial recognition whether there are signs of fatigue or distraction. It will alert an agent, who can then speak directly to the driver through the camera.”

He noted the operators are able to intervene before accidents occur. “We can coach the driver and say there is a petrol station a kilometre ahead, please pull off. It’s that blend of technology, AI and the human in the loop that we believe is so important.”

The Intelligent Fleet Bureau has become a competitive advantage, Mande added.

Anonymised data trends

Beyond recovery operations, Netstar is increasingly using AI to extract intelligence from its data rather than simply storing it.

The company works with insurers, government agencies and private organisations using anonymised data to identify trends, optimise traffic planning and improve risk modelling.

“We never sell people’s data,” Mande stressed. “What we do is anonymise the data. It’s the insights that have value. Insurance companies want to understand claims patterns. Town planners want to understand traffic volumes. Motor manufacturers want to know what types of vehicles drive past dealerships at certain times. Those insights become valuable.”

According to Mande, 30 years of operational history has also become a competitive asset.

“We’ve got 30 years of data and every year, we get more customers onto our platform. The more data you have, the better your insights and the better your predictive capability.”

While AI is playing an increasingly central role, Mande insists it complements rather than replaces people.

“I don't believe AI will replace people wholesale. I think it is an amazing tool that enables people to do more work and better work.”

The company has trained executives on AI tools and continues identifying new business applications, he said.

“We are constantly looking for new use cases. We deploy AI to enhance what we do, but when it comes to recoveries and fleet management, it’s about helping clients solve very specific problems.”

Innovation is also extending beyond vehicles, he revealed. Netstar's existing key fob includes an emergency panic button that allows users within 10 to 15 metres of their vehicle to silently alert the company's control room if they feel threatened.

“If you are walking up to your car and see something suspicious, you can press the panic button and it will send an alert back to our control room,” Mande said.

The company has also developed an early-warning system that alerts Netstar when a vehicle moves without the owner’s electronic key fob nearby, allowing recovery teams to respond before owners realise their vehicle has been stolen.

“It’s about moving from being highly-reactive to knowing right then, at that moment, that you need us.”

Pet tracking ambitions

Netstar is also preparing to expand its consumer offering into personal and pet tracking.

The company is already trialling pet tracking devices but says it will not launch them until they are fully integrated into the Netstar ecosystem, Mande noted.

“We’ve got the trackers, but we’re taking our time. We want to make sure they are integrated into our app and provide the experience customers expect.”

The approach builds on an increasingly engaged digital customer base.

“Our app has around 400 000 downloads and more than 60% of our customers use it every month,” Mande said.

The longer-term vision is for Netstar to evolve into a platform that protects far more than vehicles. “We'll always be outstanding at stolen vehicle recovery and tracking, but we want to expand beyond vehicles to people, pets, assets and things.”