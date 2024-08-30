ITWeb TV: Telkom integrates GenAI across digital platforms

Dr Noxolo Kubheka-Dlamini, Chief Digital and Information Officer at Telkom Consumer & Small Business, chats to ITWeb TV about the mobile network operator’s renewed strategy to accelerate self-service across its digital channels. #telkom #itwebtv #telecommunications

Telkom is revamping its digital channels, as part of the telecoms operator’s strategy to improve customer experience and enable self-service across its platforms.

The operator says it is integrating emerging technologies − such as artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI and machine learning − across its e-commerce, mobile app, WhatsApp, SMS platforms and contact centre processes, to drive an integrated omni-channel customer experience, supported by digitalisation and innovation.

Dr Noxolo Kubheka-Dlamini, chief digital and information officer at Telkom Consumer & Small Business, told ITWeb TV that after recently breaching the 21 million mobile customer milestone, the operator is renewing its strategy by overhauling online channels to deliver intelligent and personalised experiences.

“Telkom’s strategy is informed largely by a ‘digital first’ approach. While there is always an option for human interaction, we have a vision to enable our customers to be able to perform any service online without the need for a human agent,” explains Kubheka-Dlamini.

“We want to get to a point where customers are able to sign up for postpaid contract packages and receive their phones through the courier, or fully complete functions, such as RICA, through our digital channels.

“And if the customer prefers to be speaking to an agent online − for example, via our WhatsApp channel − this must be responsive too. That's why we've got a wide range of options where customers are able to use a digital platform of their choice.

‘We're simplifying online engagements for customers, and over time we will be integrating technologies like generative AI to take our customer experience to the next level.”

While its e-commerce, web and mobile app is growing significantly, the majority of customers still prefer to use the USSD channel, she adds.

Across its contact centres, Telkom is integrating emerging technologies that will add value by enabling efficiency through automation of repetitive tasks, improving agent productivity and revolutionising the customer contact operations function.

Dr Noxolo Kubheka-Dlamini, chief digital and information officer at Telkom Consumer & Small Business.

According to Kubheka-Dlamini, the telco has introduced an AI-driven analytics programme, allowing customer service agents to work together with technology to better understand client preferences, and tailor interactions to individual needs, enhancing customer satisfaction.

“We've got a big programme going on, but I'm not going to say much about what it is that we're doing in the background. It involves looking at all the digital channels, from the app to WhatsApp to the USSD.

“It is also equipping our stores and contact centres so that our agents use platforms that enable them to be agile and responsive, but also improve the speed with which they resolve customer queries.”

As part of Telkom’s move to provide a range of products and services across its platforms, in March, the telco started to include streaming services. Through its partnership with Amazon to offer Prime Video and Prime Video Mobile to its customers, it offers a free promotional Amazon subscription service, varying from three to 12 months.

The long-term vision is to add more streaming services and offer them as part of an aggregated package, made available through a single payment.

“With the ever-evolving digital world, we are determined to meet the evolving needs of our customers, not only through our connectivity products but also through our non-connectivity products, like streaming services.

“We are engaging other streaming players to come on-board to enable us to offer their content to Telkom customers,” she concludes.