ITWebCX2025 – CX Summit 2025 to focus on navigating human-AI balance in business

Businesses need to focus on growth strategies that include AI and the role of people in the organisation.

As businesses continue to navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape shaped by technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing and edge computing, the importance of balancing technological innovation with human-centric strategies is coming into sharper focus.

To address these challenges and opportunities, ITWeb will host the CX Summit 2025 on 24 July at the Focus Rooms in Modderfontein, Sandton.

Themed: “The power of the personal: Customer journeys in the digital age,” the summit will explore how organisations can integrate digital tools with authentic, human-led customer experience (CX) strategies.

Key topics include understanding customer needs beyond digital interfaces, exploring whether AI can replicate human emotional responses, and examining the boundaries of AI’s emotional intelligence.

Despite growing enthusiasm for technologies that enable automation, advanced analytics and hyper-personalisation, experts stress the continued importance of human involvement in digital strategy.

“While digital transformation offers vast potential, businesses must not lose sight of the need for authenticity and emotional resonance in customer relationships,” says Lisa Lawlor, events director at ITWeb.

The event will feature a line-up of high-profile speakers from both local and international organisations.

Confirmed speakers include:

Qaalfa Dibeehi, managing partner at Human2Outcome and international keynote speaker, who will examine the limits of AI’s emotional capabilities.

Deepesh Thomas, GM for sub-Saharan Africa at Uber, who will discuss the use of advanced AI and data analytics in delivering hyper-personalised experiences.

Navashnee Moodley, group head of CX at Capitec, who will share insights on deploying chatbots, virtual assistants and AI-powered CX tools while preserving a human tone.

Grace Brown, head of customer experience and client services at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, who will speak on the role of leadership in driving exceptional CX outcomes.

Additional topics include:

Strategic use of generative AI in CX

Tools for streamlining service through automation

Keeping pace with global CX trends

Building consistent, personalised omnichannel experiences

As digital tools become more advanced, industry leaders are increasingly focused on how to retain the human touch in technology-driven engagement.

Lawlor says the summit offers tangible value for business leaders aiming to enhance their digital strategies.

“The role of people in a technology-led future cannot be underestimated,” Lawlor adds. “This summit will spark essential conversations on what the future of customer experience looks like in a world shared by humans and intelligent systems.”

