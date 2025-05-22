ITWebSS2025: Security Summit exhibition promises quality and quantity

Africa’s cyber security industry will be on display at the exhibition featured as part of the 20th annual ITWeb Security Summit.

The 20th annual ITWeb Security Summit in Johannesburg will feature a line-up of over 60 local and international expert speakers, panel discussions, workshops, a hackathon and an exhibition representing key players in Africa’s evolving cyber security landscape.

The must-attend event for IT, security and business decision-makers will take place on 3 and 4 June 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The event will highlight the influence of significant trends including the integration of AI and ML in threat detection, the use of AI by cyber attackers, advances in quantum computing and post-quantum encryption, the need to strengthen supply chain security, a stronger focus on human-centric cyber security and the growing adoption of zero trust architecture.

Over two days, the summit will unpack these latest developments, the methods that attackers are using and best practice in how companies are protecting their digital assets from evolving threats.

The exhibition running alongside the conference has grown over time to become a critical component and drawcard at the event, providing a platform for latest product displays and demos, as well as networking.

Over 40 exhibitors will participate and engage directly with delegates, who are eligible for sponsor lucky draws and giveaways, including coupons for technology trials, gourmet dinner vouchers, free cyber risk assessments, a luxury weekend adventure, gadgets and more.

It will also host the ITWeb TV booth, where delegates can watch ITWeb journalists interview speakers and cyber security leaders.

Lisa Lawlor, ITWeb events director, says: “The exhibition is a recognised and respected forum that offers operators within the African cyber security landscape the opportunity to showcase their technology, expertise and offerings – and engage directly with their markets. This is a highly strategic opportunity to discuss trends, where technology fits and the increasing influence of emerging technologies on cyber security.”

