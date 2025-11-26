Joburg moves to regulate booming e-hailing, delivery sectors

The new policy seeks to improve safety and reduce traffic congestion.

The Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA), acting on behalf of the City of Johannesburg’s (COJ’s) Transport Department, has begun developing an e-hailing management policy.

The new policy, to be introduced under the National Land Transport Amendment Act, is aimed at improving safety, reducing congestion and aligning fast-growing digital mobility services with the city’s long-term transport vision.

The policy was discussed at the COJ e-hailing management policy webinar, where stakeholders from government, e-hailing and delivery sectors participated.

Delivering a presentation at the webinar, Nobuntu Duze, deputy director of transport system management for the COJ, explained the policy will govern ride-hailing and scooter delivery services, including platforms such as Uber Eats, Mr D, Checkers Sixty60, and others. It seeks to address issues such as licensing, operational conduct, environmental impact and integration with existing transport networks.

The move, she stated, was long overdue given the rapid expansion of the sector.

“The e-hailing and scooter delivery market is projected to grow by 17.56% by 2027,” she noted.

“We must close the legislative gaps, address conflicts with traditional taxi industries, and ensure this growth does not worsen congestion or compromise passenger and driver safety. The policy supports the city’s Growth and Development Strategy 2040, focusing on improving quality of life, promoting sustainability and building an inclusive, low-carbon economy. “

The policy would create opportunities in green transport and support the emergence of more efficient, profitable mobility enterprises, she added.

The project is anchored in the Transport Department’s Strategic Integrated Transport Plan (2013), which prioritises congestion management, improved safety and structural transformation of the transport sector.

It is expected to fill major gaps in current city strategies that do not yet account for digital mobility platforms, short-stop behaviour at hotspots, or decarbonisation requirements, she added.

The policy will direct an initiative that is being rolled out in two phases. The first phase focuses on a status-quo assessment, detailed research and extensive stakeholder engagements.

The second will produce the draft policy, implementation framework and monitoring plan. Final approval is expected by August 2026 following a six-month council process, Duze explained.

Duze highlighted the importance of this structured approach: “We are deliberately taking a phased, data-driven route to ensure the final policy is robust, enforceable and aligned with both local realities and international best practice.”

Extensive stakeholder engagement

Also speaking during the webinar, Lesego Ndlovu, civil technologist (traffic engineering and transportation planning) at engineering consultancy Civil Concepts, pointed out the research for the policy draws on lessons from London, New York and São Paulo.

These global cities, he continued, are grappling with similar challenges and have introduced measures covering fairness in market regulation, enhanced passenger safety, environmental standards and mechanisms to curb congestion − including the use of designated pick-up zones and dynamic pricing.

Locally, the National Land Transport Amendment Act of 2024 now formally recognises e-hailing services. The law introduces stricter licensing requirements for drivers and companies, and penalties of up to R100 000 or two years of imprisonment for non-compliance.

According to Ndlovu, to ensure legitimacy and inclusivity, the city has already conducted 36 consultations covering national and provincial government partners; taxi associations; e-hailing platforms, such as Uber, Bolt and Shesha; scooter delivery operators; business groups and community representatives.

Regional structures and ward councillors have also participated in engagements to ensure localised challenges are reflected in the policy.

“A project steering committee, comprising officials across city, provincial and national departments, is guiding the process. The next phase, set to begin soon, will include ideation workshops, co-creation sessions for the draft policy and a broad public participation programme that includes online webinars,” Ndlovu explained.

Stakeholders have raised several urgent issues that the policy aims to address:

Licensing confusion and enforcement challenges, including illegal or unclear operating licence processes and impoundments affecting drivers.

Safety concerns, particularly near taxi ranks and informal settlements where intimidation and extortion have been reported by e-hailing drivers.

Environmental impacts, such as roadside bike servicing, pollution and the absence of infrastructure for electric two-wheelers.