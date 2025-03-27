Joint venture to enhance SME participation in ICT sector

Sentech acting CEO Tebogo Leshope.

Signal distributor Sentech and the ICT SMME Chamber have signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA), formalising their commitment to strengthening South Africa’s ICT sector.

In a statement, Sentech says the partnership aims to empower small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) by expanding access to industry opportunities, fostering innovation and driving digital transformation.

Tebogo Leshope, acting CEO of Sentech, says: “Through this partnership with the ICT SMME Chamber, we are creating new pathways for small businesses to thrive and contribute meaningfully to South Africa’s digital economy and create the much-needed job opportunities.”

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in ensuring SMMEs have a seat at the table in the ICT industry,” adds Loyiso Tyira, MD of the ICT SMME Chamber. “Through collaboration with Sentech, we aim to unlock new opportunities for small businesses, enhance skills development and drive economic growth.”

According to the statement, the MOA represents a milestone in public-private collaboration, reinforcing the shared commitment of the industry and government to economic empowerment, innovation and sector transformation.

The entities say they are optimistic the partnership will foster a stronger, more inclusive ICT sector in South Africa.

The joint effort is focused on creating an ecosystem where SMMEs can flourish, innovate and make meaningful contributions to the country’s economic progress.