Kissflow to tap Africa’s growing workflow automation market

Kissflow, a provider of low-code/no-code (LCNC) solutions and subsidiary of India-based software development company OrangeScape, has appointed Axiz as its main distribution partner and regional representative for SA and Africa.

According to Kissflow, the global LCNC market was pegged at $30.1 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.3% to reach $101.7 billion by 2030.

The company points to data from global internet firm Hostinger, which states that Africa’s low-code adoption rate is 34%, ahead of the Asia-Pacific region (32%) and Europe (31%).

Kissflow looks to address the gap between ERP deployment for core transactional processes and the human co-ordination layer – approvals, onboarding, compliance – which is anchored to e-mail and spreadsheets.

Axiz will be responsible for channel development, partner onboarding, local market support and regional growth, the companies note.

African resellers and customers will have access to Kissflow’s full set of low-code solutions, including process automation, case management, procurement workflows and industry-specific modules.

As part of the partnership, Axiz will work with Kissflow’s global teams in Dubai and India. They will deliver technical support, sales training and partner education across the continent.

“Our partnership with Axiz marks an important step in expanding Kissflow’s footprint in Africa,” said Prasanna Rajendran, VP for EMEA at Kissflow. “Axiz’s established network and market experience will help accelerate the adoption of low-code automation in a region where businesses are looking for simple and scalable digital solutions.”

Rochelle Naidu, business unit manager at Axiz, added: “This partnership fits with our strategy to bring modern and accessible technologies to the channel. It will enable partners and customers to simplify operations while reducing the cost and complexity of digital transformation.”