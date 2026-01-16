Land Bank flags IT systems disruption

Land Bank confirms temporary unavailability of certain IT systems.

The Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa (Land Bank) has announced a temporary disruption to certain internal IT systems.

In a statement yesterday, the bank and its subsidiary Land Bank Insurance Company informed stakeholders and the public of the disruption, saying the matter is receiving the highest priority.

The Land Bank has not divulged the nature of the disruption, only stating that it has taken the affected systems offline as a precautionary measure. The bank’s website was inaccessible on Friday morning.

“Land Bank’s internal IT teams, supported by external specialists, are actively assessing the situation and working to restore full functionality in a secure and responsible manner,” it says.

“While some services and transactions may be temporarily disrupted, the bank is making steady progress and will provide further updates as key milestones are reached, including on anticipated restoration timelines.”

Established in 1912 and reconstituted in 2002, the Land Bank is a wholly government-owned agricultural development finance institution, with a mandate to support commercial and new entrance farmers and agriculture enterprises. It also aims to promote inclusive growth, transformation, employment and food security .

The Land Bank has assured its clients and stakeholders that safeguarding operations and protecting their interests remains its top priority.

Several South Africa organisations suffered IT system outages throughout 2025.

In December, power utility City Power’s IT systems experienced outages that affected critical services for Johannesburg residents.

In a statement, City Power said both the Forcelink and SAP systems were experiencing a temporary outage.

According to the power utility, the system disruption affected a number of critical services, including the logging of service queries, outage reports, dispatching of technical teams, and access to customer account information.

Last October, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development’s systems were disrupted by a Windows 11 malfunction linked to a Microsoft security update.

According to Microsoft, the error primarily affected USB-connected keyboards and mice in the Windows Recovery Environment, preventing users from performing system repairs or resets.

Microsoft acknowledged the problem and released an out-of-band fix to resolve the malfunction.