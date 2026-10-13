Last call for CIOs to participate in ITWeb Brainstorm 2026 survey

The survey closes on Friday, 16 October.

South African CIOs and senior IT executives have until Friday to add their input in the 2026 ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Survey.

Now in its 17th year, the survey, conducted by ITWeb Brainstorm in partnership with MTN Business, examines the priorities, challenges and trends shaping technology leadership in SA.

CIOs and senior IT executives who have not yet participated are encouraged to complete the online survey before it closes on Friday, 16 October.

A preview of the findings will be presented at the ITWeb Brainstorm CIO Banquet on Thursday, 22 October, at the Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff in Johannesburg.

The banquet will also see the announcement of the winners of the annual CIO awards, run in association with First Distribution and Microsoft – Enterprise CIO of the Year and Public Sector CIO of the Year.

Following the event, the full research report – based on the anonymised survey findings – will be published as a downloadable e-book and made available free of charge to survey respondents.

Share your views. Complete the 2026 CIO Survey now.