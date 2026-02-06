Last call for nominations for Wired4Women Awards

Winners of the 2026 Wired4Women Awards will be announced on 16 April.

This is the final call to nominate a female tech champion – whether she is an industry veteran or about to start her career in ICT.

Nominations for the 2026 Wired4Women Awards close on Sunday, 8 February at 23:59 (SAST).

An initiative of ITWeb Brainstorm and the Wired4Women Tech Forum, and supported by Telkom as lead sponsor, the Wired4Women Awards showcase the depth of talent and impact women bring to South Africa’s technology sector.

By giving exceptional female leaders, innovators, mentors and rising stars the visibility they deserve, the awards aim to inspire more young women to pursue careers in tech.

There are 13 award categories open for nominations:

CIO of the Year

of the Year CISO of the Year

Tech Business Leader

Tech Entrepreneur

Tech Innovator

Tech for Good

Channel Achiever of the Year

Rising Star – Security (≤35 years)

(≤35 years) Rising Star – AI and Data Innovation (≤35 years)

Rising Star – Coding and Software Development (≤35 years)

Top Tech Student

Mentor of the Year

Trailblazing Career in ICT

How the nominations and selection works

Anyone may nominate a deserving candidate via the online portal, provided the entry meets the criteria and competition rules. Self-nominations are permitted.

The judging panel will review all valid nominations and compile shortlists for each award category.

Following the announcement of finalists, a rigorous adjudication process will determine the winners.

Winners will be announced at the Wired4Women Awards Banquet on 16 April at the Four Seasons Hotel, The Westcliff.

To view categories and submit a nomination, go to:



https://www.itweb.co.za/event/wired4women-awards-2026/nominations/

Nominations close on Sunday, 8 February 2026 at 23:59 (SAST).