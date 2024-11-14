Liquid’s security unit sees revenue growth

African businesses need holistic, proactive defence strategies that integrate AI, says Liquid C2.

Liquid C2, Liquid Intelligent Technologies’ cloud and cyber security business, has seen growing demand for its security offerings from South African firms, as criminals stop at nothing to gain unauthorised access to systems.

As global attacks increase and become more advanced, local organisations are under even greater threat, leading to more organisations seeking the services of Liquid C2, it says.

Since it introduced its first security operations centre (SOC) in Johannesburg in July 2022 – the African Cyber Security Fusion Centre – it has seen growing revenue, as more local businesses accelerate their cyber security strategies.

During an interview with ITWeb, on the side-lines of the Africa Tech Festival 2024, in Cape Town this week, Deon Geyser, CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies, highlighted the increasing sophistication of cyber crimes.

These include phishing, ransomware, denial-of-service attacks, business e-mail compromise and password attacks, enabled by the accelerated adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing.

“According to research by BMIT, South Africa's revenue growth for the cyber security industry is in the region of 10% to 12% annually. Liquid C2’s revenue growth is three times faster than this,” commented Geyser.

“Since the launch of the SOC, we've invested heavily in our cloud and cyber security services to protect centralised shared environments for customers.

“The problem in cyber security is that the threat actors aren't people based in SA. They are sitting anywhere in the world and develop attacks faster than we really think, so we need toolsets that will help businesses evolve as the threats evolve.”

As Liquid C2 looks to position itself as a key cyber security player in the Middle East and Africa, the Cassava Technologies business this week introduced Secure360, a portfolio of services and solutions to address the growing complexity of cyber threats across the continent.

It encompasses fourkey domains: governance, risk and compliance; cyber threat assurance; cyberdefence services; and cyber security solutions.

According to the company, Secure360 uses an AI-powered approach, employing threat mitigation strategies that prioritise prevention and preparedness, rather than reactive remediation, empowering African businesses to stay ahead in an ever-evolving digital environment.

Oswald Jumira, CEO of Liquid C2, noted: “Working with clients across the continent, we’ve seen first-hand how traditional, siloed approaches to security are no longer sufficient.

“African businesses need holistic, proactive defence strategies that integrate AI, machine learning and advanced threat protection.”