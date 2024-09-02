Local geoscience data firm appoints new CEO

Rochelle Mountany, incoming CEO of AfriGIS.

South African geoscience data firm AfriGIS has appointed Rochelle Mountany as its new CEO, effective today.

According to a statement, Mountany, who holds master’s degrees in psychology and business, brings many years of experience in business intelligence to AfriGIS.

During her 11-year tenure at Microsoft, she developed technology strategies and shaped third-party software partners and start-up ecosystems across the Middle East and Africa.

She was also previously CIO of global health and wellbeing company Axa Icas International, spearheading the organisation’s digital transformation strategy.

Mountany has been a long-standing partner to several start-up hubs and incubators, and has a proven record of success in fostering the development of innovative technology businesses.

“There is immense innovation potential at AfriGIS, and I’m thrilled to help drive it,” says Mountany. “More powerful and robust contextual datasets, enriched with customer-specific insights, mean businesses can make better decisions, which in turn translate into a clearer competitive-edge in their industry.”

The Pretoria-headquartered geospatial information science company was founded in 1997 and operates in Southern Africa, specialising in location-sensitive data and solutions.

It provides customers across the board with a suite of web-based tools and application programming interfaces to help them connect to, enhance and enrich their own data with location intelligence, insights and trusted data.

Customers can then use those datasets to enable more intelligent decision-making.

According to the company, geospatial information science offers spatial context for data, enabling location intelligence that drives store optimisation in the retail industry, for example.

It also supports market analysis by revealing insights into population density and income levels, enhances supply chain efficiency, aids in risk mitigation, promotes sustainability efforts and improves asset management, among other applications.

"Rochelle Mountany's appointment as CEO marks a significant milestone for AfriGIS,” says Thabo Seopa, AfriGIS chairman and interim CEO.

“Rochelle’s extensive experience and proven leadership in the technology and business sectors make her the ideal person to lead our company into a new era of growth and innovation. We are confident that under her guidance, AfriGIS will continue to build on its legacy and achieve even greater successes.”