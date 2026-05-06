Local ticketless parking app gains traction

Admyt CEO Kfir Rusin. (Picture supplied)

More South Africans are opting for ticketless parking methods at malls or commercial buildings, says Admyt, a Cape Town-headquartered digital parking platform.

The company now has over 600 000 registered vehicles on its mobile and web-based platform. It says since inception in 2015, it has expanded its footprint across almost 90 of SA’s malls and commercial properties.

Among factors influencing more locals to opt for licence plate recognition parking is that the system removes friction from the traditional entry–exit and payment parking process.

Secondly, through licence plate recognition parking, drivers don’t have to collect, store and present physical parking tickets – speeding up entry and exit at malls or commercial properties.

Admyt CEO Kfir Rusin tells ITWeb the company’s growth has also been strongly driven by its expansion into large retail environments and high-traffic commercial sites, where it has become increasingly embedded as core parking infrastructure rather than an optional add-on.

“The platform is now active across about 90 properties nationally, supported by a network of more than 1 200 cameras processing over 12 million number plate reads per month.

“Admyt’s footprint includes major retail centres such as Sandton City, V&A Waterfront, Menlyn Park and Mall of Africa. The platform continues to evolve through ongoing licence plate recognition enhancements, expanded payment options, automation and integrations with various parking hardware providers − enabling a more seamless experience for both motorists and property owners.”

The system allows registered users to enter and exit parking facilities without tickets or payment queues, with charges handled automatically via linked payment methods or wallets.

Admyt’s local competitors in the ticketless and digital parking space include Parket, SnapScan Parking and KaChing.

“Licence plate recognition has evolved from a value-add into a core component of modern parking infrastructure. From being a ‘nice to have’, it is now central to enabling ticketless access, automation and integrated systems,” says Rusin.

Operational challenges

Despite strong growth, Admyt’s expansion has not been without constraints, particularly in legacy retail infrastructure and enterprise procurement environments, Rusin adds.

He highlights several barriers to wider adoption: “Legacy infrastructure, where older parking facilities require upgrades before licence plate recognition can be deployed – upgrading and enhancing this is a lengthy and expensive process.”

He also points to long procurement cycles within large real estate structures and the complexity of ensuring reliable connectivity at parking entry and exit points across varied sites.

Consumer education has also been required as users transition away from traditional ticket-based systems.

“Connectivity is another challenge. As licence plate recognition requires reliable network performance at the boom level, this makes getting a stable and consistent connection across all locations difficult. Every property has its own setup and nuances.”

Beyond parking

A strategic shift has seen Admyt move into broader retail engagement, following the acquisition of SHôPING from Attacq in July 2025.

This acquisition underpins the rollout of Mallpass, a digital layer designed to connect parking, shopping behaviour and in-mall engagement.

“Mallpass connects arrival to the in-mall experience through features such as digital gift vouchers, targeted offers, loyalty and rewards, and navigation, creating a more seamless journey for shoppers and a new engagement layer for landlords and retailers,” explains Rusin.

He adds that early response from landlords and retail partners has been positive, with further features currently in development.

Looking ahead, Admyt is prioritising platform scaling and geographic expansion within SA.

“For now, the company’s trajectory is anchored in deepening its presence across malls and commercial properties with a target of expanding our footprint to 150+ locations. We are also working to expand digital engagement through Mallpass, and continuing to grow our vehicle network,” he concludes.