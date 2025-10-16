Malatsi adds new members to USAASA board

Four new members will join the USAASA board.

The Universal Service and Access Agency of South Africa (USAASA) has added new members to its executive council.

This, after the resignation of four members from the current board in August, leaving three members in office.

USAASA is a state-owned entity under the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies portfolio, which is led by minister Solly Malatsi.

In a statement this morning, Malatsi announced the appointment of Yolisa Kedama, Carmen Cupido, Rachel Kalidass and former principal of the National School of Government professor Busani Ngcaweni as additional interim non-executive board members. Kedama previously served as one of the councillors at the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa.

“The new members bring solid experience in governance, public administration and financial oversight. Their expertise will strengthen the board’s ability to deliver on USAASA’s mandate to promote universal access and service for all South Africans,” says Malatsi.

USAASA was established to help roll out universal connectivity with government and private sector partnerships. It’s also been involved in SA's multibillion-rand digital TV set-top box rollout.

However, the entity previously came under fire for failing to deliver, abuse of funds and low staff morale. In 2018, the public protector issued a damning report against the board of directors at USAASA following a complaint related to governance, abuse of power and malpractice.

The entity has increasingly seen board changes and it also hasn’t found a permanent fix for the chief executive role.