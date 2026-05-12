Malatsi appoints AI advisory panel

Solly Malatsi, communications and digital technologies minister.

The communications ministry has appointed an independent expert review panel of astute individuals to drive the development of the country’s artificial intelligence ( AI ) policy .

Minister Solly Malatsi announced this during his department’s budget vote this afternoon, addressing the issue of the now-withdrawn draft National AI Policy.

Last month, furore erupted when it emerged that South Africa’s framework for AI had AI-generated fictitious sources in the 67 references cited in the policy document.

News24 uncovered that reference to fake research was included in the country’s draft National AI Policy, which was presented for public comment. The news outlet stated that several of the academic journals cited in the policy document were “completely fictitious”.

Addressing the National Assembly, Malatsi told members of Parliament that the topic of policy cannot be addressed without the revelation that generative AI was used “irresponsibly” during the drafting of the AI policy.

He explained that “the series of events adversely impacted the policy document, and withdrawing the policy was the only way to ensure that we reintroduce a credible policy for this critical area.

“We will be enforcing an internal responsible AI use policy, and review our policy development process, to ensure that this type of occurrence does not happen again. South Africa deserves better.”

As a result, Malatsi announced that the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies (DCDT) has appointed the independent expert review panel to assist it with reviewing the policy.

He further stated that the panel will be chaired by professor Benjamin Rosman and will be made up of “distinguished” experts spanning AI research, law, and governance.

The panel of experts includes: University of Pretoria’s professor Vukosi Marivate, professor Alison Gildwald from Research ICT Africa, Heather Irvine, Dr Tshepo Feela, Dr Jabu Mtsweni from the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, and advocate Lufuno Tshikalange.

“This distinguished group of experts will ensure that the policy we reintroduce for public comment will be based on the best available evidence and aligned with South Africa’s priorities.

“In addition to reviewing the National AI Policy, we are in the process of finalising the audio-visual services and media policy, after receiving valuable feedback from the public.”

Malatsi’s DCDT is charged with leading SA’s digital transformation through policy and a regulatory environment.

With AI infiltrating almost every industry, policymakers across the global community have increasingly focused on its regulation. This, to ensure AI is created responsibly and ethically from the start, to ensure citizens, businesses and governments are protected from some of the potential AI risks.

In the wake of the botched draft AI policy, the ministry last month placed two unnamed officials on precautionary suspension with immediate effect, pending the ongoing investigation.

DCDT director-general, Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani, said: “The irresponsible use of AI tools compromised the integrity of the policy document.

“This prompted an internal review to determine the facts. This initial step is part of our commitment to accountability. This matter remains under investigation, and the outcome will be communicated in line with the department’s commitment to transparency on the matter.”

The minister has also requested time before Parliament’s oversight committee to explain the events that resulted in the withdrawal of the policy, once an internal investigation had been completed.