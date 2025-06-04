Malatsi talks delicate balance between innovation, regulation

Communications minister Solly Malatsi. (Image source: DCDT)

Delivering the minister’s address at the Africa Tech Week Conference in Cape Town yesterday, communications minister Solly Malatsi discussed the balance modern governments need to find between regulation and innovation.

“As government, we spend a lot of time confronting the country’s most complex and urgent challenges. So, it is, indeed, a privilege to address a room of visionaries who are constantly thinking about how we can innovate towards and create a data-driven digital future for our country and our continent,” he said.

The minister highlighted that this kind of event is important because it brings together different people – whether they be from public service or from the private sector – to work towards a common goal.

In order to fully unlock the potential of data as a national asset, government is committed to developing a regulatory framework that establishes clear guardrails but doesn't stifle innovation, Malatsi said.

He pointed out that this requires a strategic approach to data sovereignty; one that focuses on maintaining the competitiveness of the local market, while also staying responsive to the rapidly-evolving needs of the sector.

“As government, it’s our responsibility to put the necessary regulation in place so that there isn’t a cloud of confusion or any second guessing around our stance on data sovereignty. But true innovators are looking for spaces where they can break barriers and if we just put more and more regulation in their path, we are sending a message to them that we are not open to innovation.”

He added that government equally can’t be too ‘laissez-faire’ about regulation. “Regulation and innovation can coexist but it requires that we regularly review what’s happening in the market and have conversations about putting the right measures in place to protect society and to safeguard our citizens against the potential harms these new technologies can bring.”

According to Malatsi, government’s approach to data sovereignty is based on four key pillars: acknowledging that not all data is equally sensitive and implementing a risk-based approach; aligning data regulations with international best practices; developing world-class digital infrastructure so that we can demonstrate to the rest of the world that we are truly open for business; and, finally, maintaining the resilience and relevance of cyber security mechanisms so that we can embed trust in our national digital ecosystem.

Just as the digital economy is not limited to our geographic borders, so too does our data sovereignty vision extend beyond our country, he noted.

South Africa is actively engaged in shaping the African Union's data governance framework, added Malatsi, and the country is working with others to ensure the African Continental Free Trade Area protocol empowers all countries on the continent.

“South Africa is building the foundations of a truly digital nation. Our recently launched digital transformation roadmap for government is evidence of this. Under this roadmap, government is consolidating all its digitisation efforts so that everyone can benefit from the power of the digital economy.

“We are ready to play our part, but we also need all of you to bring your expertise, your innovation and your investment to the table, so that we can tap into the power of the digital economy and bring about change and progress across the country.”