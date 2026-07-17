Mandela Day initiatives focus on skills, healthcare, jobs

A range of organisations are marking Mandela Day by investing in community initiatives spanning healthcare, education, digital payments and youth employment.

As South Africans mark Mandela Day, organisations across the technology, education , financial services and public sectors are using the annual campaign to support communities through healthcare , skills development, digital inclusion and youth employment.

Crypto-currency exchange Binance is contributing $40 000 (about R660 323) to Rachel Kolisi's Falling Forward Foundation to help fund its Mandela Day Healthcare Initiative, delivered with The Impilo Project. The Impilo Project delivers free primary healthcare to underserved African communities through community health days, door-to-door screenings by trained community health workers and smart medical technology. It proactively brings dental, medical and mental health services to residents.

The contribution closes the remaining funding gap for this year's Community Health Day, enabling 670 people to access integrated healthcare services, including medical, dental, mental health and social support.

Kolisi, founder of the Falling Forward Foundation, said the partnership demonstrates the value of collaboration. "One thing I have learnt is that we can never create lasting impact alone. Binance stepping in to bridge this gap is a powerful reminder of what is possible when purpose and generosity come together."

Larry Cooke, head of legal at Binance, added: "Mandela Day is a reminder that service doesn't have to be complicated; it just has to be consistent."

Meanwhile, payment provider Payfast said digital payment technology is helping non-profit organisations strengthen fundraising and improve long-term sustainability. According to the company, active Payfast Cause accounts increased by 16% year-on-year, while transactions grew by 18%, reflecting growing support for charities using digital payment channels.

"Financial services and payment processing are a high-impact variable when it comes to supporting organisations and creating lasting, widespread change," said Mpho Sadiki, MD of Merchant Services for Africa at Payfast and Network International.

One organisation benefiting from the platform is Ladles of Love, which has used Payfast since 2018 to accept online donations. The Cape Town-based charity now serves close to 1 million meals a month while supporting food entrepreneurs through skills development programmes.

Following last year's Coding 4 Mandela programme, which reached more than 50 000 South African learners, the initiative has evolved into Coding 4 Africa, a continent-wide programme running from 18 July to 18 August. Originating from research at Nelson Mandela University's Department of Computing Sciences, the programme uses hands-on games and classroom activities to teach coding and computational thinking without requiring computer laboratories.

"At its heart, Coding 4 Africa isn't about teaching children to code. It's about helping them become confident problem solvers," said Professor Jean Greyling.

The Gauteng Department of e-Government is commemorating Mandela Day through a community outreach initiative at the Amohelang Bophelong Disability Academy in Vanderbijlpark.

Working with VumaCam, the department will donate blankets, groceries and a CCTV camera to the centre, which cares for 50 elderly residents and 50 people living with disabilities.

"Building a better Gauteng goes beyond technology. It is also about showing compassion, supporting our communities and restoring dignity to those who need it most," said Bonginkosi Dhlamini, MEC for Gauteng e-Government.

Meanwhile, youth advocacy organisation Youth Capital is using Mandela Day to call on National Treasury to increase funding for public employment programmes, arguing that recent budget reductions have significantly curtailed opportunities for young people.

"We are not asking for charity. We are asking Treasury to fund work that is already being done," said Buhlebethu Magwaza, project lead at Youth Capital.