Mimecast appoints chief product, technology officer

Ranjan Singh joins Mimecast as chief product and technology officer to drive transformation and strengthen market leadership, enhancing the company's approach to protecting organisations from modern threats.

Cyber security company Mimecast has appointed Ranjan Singh as chief product and technology officer.

Singh joins the company's executive leadership team, bringing more than two decades of experience leading product innovation and delivering customer-focused cyber security solutions, according to a statement issued by Mimecast.

Singh’s appointment aims to drive transformation, strengthen market leadership and enhance the company's approach to protecting companies from modern threats targeting the human layer.

Prior to joining Mimecast, Singh spent more than three years as chief product officer at Kaseya, where he helped drive the company’s global expansion, managing a portfolio of more than 40 SaaS products and contributing to more than $1.5 billion in revenue.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ranjan to Mimecast during such a pivotal time for our company. Ranjan’s deep experience in scaling world-class products, his passion for innovation and his relentless focus on customer outcomes makes him the ideal leader to drive our human risk management platform forward,” said Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Mimecast.

Zadelhoff said Singh’s leadership will be crucial, as Mimecast has increased research and development investment by almost 50% over the last two years to deliver adaptive, AI-driven solutions that empower organisations to better manage insider risk, protect e-mail and collaboration environments and enhance overall cyber resilience.

Zadelhoff also highlighted the recent appointment of Rob Juncker as chief product officer; he will report directly to Singh. Juncker held the role of chief technology officer at Code42 prior to Mimecast's acquisition in July 2024. Zadelhoff added that these key executive appointments underscore Mimecast’s commitment to excellence in delivering the best platform for their global customer base.

“I’m incredibly excited to join Mimecast at a time when securing human risk has never been more important. Mimecast’s vision, culture and commitment to customer success are what drew me here. I look forward to working alongside very talented colleagues to deliver an exceptional platform that makes organisations more secure, resilient and empowered to meet the future with confidence.”

Singh holds a bachelor’s degree from Victoria University in Melbourne, Australia, and a master’s degree from New York University. Originally from India and having lived in Australia and the US, Singh’s global perspective and cross-market leadership experience will further strengthen Mimecast’s innovation and growth, noted Zadelhoff.