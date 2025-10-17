Mimecast’s new chief customer, revenue officer tasked with quick growth

Graham Douglas, chief customer and revenue officer at Mimecast.

Global cyber security firm Mimecast has appointed Graham Douglas as chief customer and revenue officer with the mandate to unite customer success, sales and go-to-market strategy and secure growth.

Mimecast notes it has over 42 000 customers globally (4 400 of which are based in SA) and protects over 27 million end-users in over 100 countries.

Douglas was most recently senior VP of the Americas at Mimecast and brings over 25 years of experience building and scaling teams across the cyber security and technology sectors, says Mimecast.

“Graham joined Mimecast eight months ago and has demonstrated his expertise in customer engagement and his strength in running large global sales organisations since day one,” says Marc van Zadelhoff, CEO of Mimecast. “His passion for building trusted customer relationships and his operational rigour will help us deliver even greater value to our customers and partners worldwide.”

Douglas adds: “I am thrilled to take on this role at such a pivotal moment in Mimecast’s journey. Our commitment to innovation and customer success is unmatched in the industry. I look forward to working with our talented teams across the globe to help our customers thrive and to drive the next era of Mimecast’s growth.”

Prior to Mimecast, Douglas served in senior global leadership roles at Cloudera, Momentive AI and Oracle, where he managed enterprise sales teams across North America and Europe during a 10-year run.

A Scotsman by birth, Douglas graduated from the University of Strathclyde and RMIT University.