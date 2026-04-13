Modern digital identity is win for government, people and banks

Marco Wagener, co-founder and chief technology officer of iiDENTIFii.

South Africa is undergoing a transition mirrored across much of the world: the steady move from paper-based, analogue systems to digital -first services.

As the payments ecosystem modernises and real-time digital transactions become common, some of the most fundamental processes that underpin this shift, particularly identity verification, have lagged behind.

As digital services expand, identity has emerged as a critical piece of national infrastructure. How South Africa approaches modern digital identity over the coming years will have far-reaching implications for inclusion, security and economic growth.

Digital identity as national infrastructure

Globally, digital identity is no longer treated as a purely administrative function of government. Countries such as India, Singapore and members of the European Union increasingly frame identity as part of a broader concept known as digital public infrastructure (DPI).

Within this model, shared identity, payments, data and trust frameworks work together to enable participation, reduce friction and improve efficiency across the economy.

South Africa has reached a similar inflection point. Payments are modernising and digital channels are expanding, yet the absence of a widely reusable digital identity layer continues to create friction. According to the 2024 South Africa Identity Index, 44.8% of organisations still rely primarily on in-person identity verification, while only a quarter operate mostly remotely.

A trusted digital identity that can be established once and reused across multiple interactions is a logical next step.

Banks have already invested heavily in biometrics and liveness detection to enable secure remote onboarding and strengthen assurance in digital channels. These identity verification (IDV) capabilities provide the high-assurance foundation for reusable digital credentials, binding and reverifying identities to biometric attributes.

A trusted digital identity that can be established once and reused across multiple interactions is a logical next step.

The changing fraud landscape

Alongside inefficiency, fraud remains one of the most pressing challenges across the financial system and beyond. The rapid rise of generative AI and agentic systems has dramatically accelerated the evolution of the threat landscape.

Impersonation, automated attacks and synthetic identities can now be generated and deployed at scale, often targeting controls designed for a very different era.

This concern extends well beyond the banking sector. In the 2024 South Africa Identity Index, 59.2% of organisations cited AI-driven fraud as their top emerging threat. At the same time, 86.5% believe their existing identity infrastructure is effective or very effective. This reveals a growing confidence gap, as attackers evolve faster than the controls meant to stop them.

The impact is felt across the system. Organisations face rising costs and customers experience friction but the culprit is not verifications itself. It is the reliance on fragmented, legacy processes that drive duplication and higher costs, while failing to stop modern fraud.

A shift towards user-centric digital identity

Advances in digital identity technology offer an opportunity to address these challenges more fundamentally. Internationally, the dominant trend is towards user-centric identity models that give individuals greater control over how their information is shared, often delivered through digital wallets and verifiable credentials.

In practical terms, digital wallets are designed to mirror the properties of physical wallets: private, portable and secure. They allow individuals to share only the information required for a specific interaction, rather than exposing full identity records.

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Inclusion is a central consideration. With around one in five South Africans unbanked or underbanked, lowering barriers to participation in the formal economy is essential.

Biometrically-bound digital identity credentials link an individual’s identity to verified biometric attributes, creating high assurance that does not rely solely on physical documents. When recognised in regulation, they enable secure onboarding for individuals who struggle to meet traditional documentation requirements.

Importantly, the technology itself is no longer the primary barrier. Global standards are established, and national digital credential deployments are underway in multiple countries. What remains are questions of adoption, distribution and governance.

The role of government

Governments play a critical enabling role in digital identity ecosystems. This does not mean building every component or prescribing specific technologies for the private sector. Instead, their value lies in setting clear rules, ensuring interoperability, protecting rights and creating regulatory certainty.

South African businesses are signalling a desire for this leadership. The Identity Index showed that 65.7% of organisations want stricter identity regulation, 47% want government-led consumer education, and nearly 40% of small businesses struggle with compliance complexity.

While the state plays a critical role in establishing common trust frameworks and regulatory clarity, large-scale adoption will depend on coordinated participation from the private sector.

Banks, payment service providers and other financial intermediaries already operate trusted digital channels at a national scale and are well-positioned to distribute and operationalise digital identity credentials across their customer bases.

Recent developments suggest positive momentum. At the DPI Global Summit in Cape Town, minister of communications and digital technologies Solly Malatsi demonstrated mobile driving licences within the government-led MyMzansi app.

In parallel, the South African Reserve Bank’s payments ecosystem modernisation programme aims to reduce reliance on cash and improve financial inclusion, with digital identity expected to play an important supporting role.

Shared value across the ecosystem

When implemented effectively, modern digital identity creates aligned benefits across society. For individuals, it means easier access to services, faster onboarding, fewer repeated verification steps and greater control over personal data.

Governments benefit from more efficient service delivery, improved access to grants and benefits, and broader economic participation.

For banks, digital identity strengthens compliance, improves customer experience and supports growth. Robust IDV anchored in biometric and liveness controls provides the trust layer for reusable digital credentials.

When identity is verified once to a strong standard and securely bound to the individual, onboarding costs decrease and fraud becomes significantly more difficult. Frictionless digital journeys improve conversion, retention and inclusion.

A moment to act

The convergence of mature technology, rising fraud pressure and increasing policy focus makes this a pivotal moment. Modern digital identity is not simply a technical upgrade; it is foundational infrastructure for a more secure, inclusive and efficient digital economy.

The opportunity now lies in coordinated action across the ecosystem, ensuring the benefits of digital identity are realised broadly and responsibly, for government, businesses and citizens alike.