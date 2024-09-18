MTN expands 5G coverage in SA

MTN SA’s executive for network, Rami Farah.

Mobile network operator MTN is intensifying the roll out of 5G connectivity in South Africa.

In a statement today, the company states that its 5G coverage in South Africa has increased to 44% whereas it was at 35% at the start of the year.

Local mobile network operators are increasing the deployment of 5G because it delivers significantly faster data speeds compared to previous generations like 4G.

It can reach speeds up to 100 times faster than 4G, enabling faster downloads, streaming, and real-time applications.

One of the most important aspects of 5G is its ultra-low latency, which refers to the time it takes for data to travel from the device to the network and back. With latencies as low as one millisecond, 5G supports applications that require immediate data feedback such as autonomous driving.

As MTN continues to modernise its network, it says more than 1 060 sites have had LTE deployed to date, with more to come.

“We are continuously monitoring and optimising our network to meet customer needs for quality and service availability. This level of resilience means that we can maintain our high standards of reliability and quality regardless of any challenges that otherwise may have caused downtime.” says MTN SA’s executive for network, Rami Farah.

The telco notes that this year has seen the deployment of 145 new base stations, the modernisation of more than 400 sites, and capacity upgrades to more than 1 000 sites.

MTN has also concluded the 5G 2024 deployment programme scope and has deployed 5G on more than 900 sites in 2024, it adds.

“We continue to use the mid-band spectrum to expand 5G coverage in the country,” says the mobile network operator.

It points out that four commercial proposals for 5G private networks are also in the works with the focus being the mining sector, manufacturing, education, and logistics with the aim of concluding these proposals in early 2025.

Farah says the resilience initiative has led to solid results during load reduction and severe weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal as well as the Western and Eastern Cape provinces.

MTN points out that vandalism and theft at network sites remain challenging but heightened security, and community support are beginning to make inroads.

Over the past quarter, it notes, 2 000 incidents of vandalism and theft were reported across MTN sites nationally.

According to the company, the most affected regions included the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Northern region and Gauteng, where heightened criminal activity targets critical infrastructure like batteries, generators, and copper cables.

“We are actively working with law enforcement and implementing additional security measures, to combat these challenges. Our commitment is to safeguard our infrastructure and ensure that our customers continue to receive uninterrupted service,” says Farah.

Another key initiative to drive sustainability includes the design and development of the MTN South Africa Solar Park.

It boasts a 5MW solar PV installation complemented by a 2MW battery energy storage system with a capacity of 6MWh.

“Our driving aim is to ensure the previously unconnected gain access to the digital world and unlock the wide array of advantages on offer, whether it is staying in touch with loved ones, watching another Boks win, or seeking education, news and business opportunities,” Farah concludes.