MTN flags down Gauteng’s lucrative taxi industry

MTN and SANTACO put pen to paper.

MTN Business has announced the appointment of the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) Gauteng as a reseller, targeting the region’s commuters.

The MNO issued a statement that confirmed the agreement, ratified recently at the MTN Innovation Centre and followed by a community activation at the Wanderers Taxi Rank, Johannesburg.

MTN described the transport sector – and particularly the minibus taxi industry – as a vital contributor to SA’s informal economy “and a key enabler of mobility, commerce and entrepreneurship”.

The agreement positions SANTACO as an official reseller of MTN's suite of business solutions, including mobile data, ICT services and enterprise connectivity tools.

The network operator said the commission structure details are classified as competitive info and therefore not being shared in the public domain.

See also MTN SA invests R220m in ECape network infrastructure

According to MTN, the agreement will enable taxi operators and their networks to diversify their income, offer new services to their customers and strengthen their role as economic actors in their communities.

The MNO said: “Already working with a network of SMEs and entrepreneurs around their network, this could be low-hanging fruit for them to close off deals and earn commission as an extra revenue stream. MTN has also provided the necessary training for field sales agents.”

The network operator added that all five regional offices and 123 associations within SANTACO Gauteng will be an extension of MTN, which permits them to sell MTN offerings, including fintech products.

The network operator stressed the significance of SANTACO's exposure to digital technology solutions: “The more exposure they have to tech solutions, the more educated and advanced they will be. Over time, they will conceptualise and embrace tech tools and how tech can help them advance the taxi industry and digitally improve the passenger experience.”

Charles Molapisi, CEO of MTN South Africa, said: “Today is more than just a signing ceremony. It is a demonstration of what happens when purpose meets partnership. SANTACO is not only a transportation powerhouse, it also represents community enterprise and resilience at scale. By collaborating with SANTACO, we are helping unlock digital and economic participation where it matters most.”

He added: “We are not just selling connectivity; we are activating new value chains, enabling township economies to thrive in the digital age and contributing to the inclusive goals of the National Development Plan 2030.”

Midday Mali, chairperson of SANTACO Gauteng, added: “This partnership marks a new chapter for the taxi industry, one where digital tools and connectivity can help uplift our operators and communities. We are proud to join forces with MTN Business to bring real economic opportunities to our members and ensure that the transport sector continues to play a vital role in South Africa’s development.”