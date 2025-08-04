MTN SA invests R220m in ECape network infrastructure

Songezo Masiso, GM of MTN in the Eastern Cape.

MTN South Africa has announced a R220 million investment to enhance network quality, expand connectivity and upgrade infrastructure in the Eastern Cape.

This comes on the back of MTN SA’s announcement of R300 million and R420 million investments in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, respectively.

In a statement, the telco says the Eastern Cape investment will include the rollout of new base stations, operational enhancements, site modernisations and capacity upgrades on more than 250 existing sites.

“The R220 million investment, part of the national rollout to enhance the company’s digital capabilities, will lead to improvements in battery, site security and energy facilities, including the availability of generators,” says Songezo Masiso, GM of MTN in the Eastern Cape.

In addition, the mobile network operator notes the investments will support MTN in the Eastern Cape by enhancing the quality, resilience and performance of its network.

“MTN’s 4G coverage in the province sits at 98%, while 5G is at 48% – our ambition is to improve coverage, particularly in rural parts of the province. Villages and townships, such as Libode, Lusikisiki, Qumbu and Duncan, will witness the improved network quality before the year ends,” adds Masiso.

The Eastern Cape recently experienced severe weather conditions that caused significant damage to network infrastructure, including that of MTN SA.

As a result, the telco says its immediate priority has been to restore services in the affected areas to ensure communities remain connected and continue to benefit from the digital world.

“The enhancements to our network and increased accessibility to digital services are crucial aspects of our Ambition 2025 strategy, which focuses on creating the largest and most valuable platforms to drive sustainable growth.

“Our investment in the network infrastructure of the Eastern Cape is a crucial facilitator in connecting the unconnected and fostering a more inclusive digital landscape across South Africa,” concludes Masiso.