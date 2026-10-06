MTN Group CEO keeps seat on GSMA board

MTN Group CEO Ralph Mupita.

MTN Group president and CEO Ralph Mupita has been re-elected to the GSM Association (GSMA) board of directors, for the 2027–2028 term.

This, after joining the board last year as deputy chairperson.

“It is a privilege to continue serving on the GSMA board,” says Mupita. “This term comes as AI [artificial intelligence] begins to reshape our industry, while many people across Africa and the rest of the Global South are still to come online.

“Mobile remains the most powerful means we have of widening access to opportunity, and our task is to ensure its benefits, and those of AI, reach everyone.

“I remain committed to supporting the strategic direction of the GSMA. It brings operators, the wider mobile ecosystem and policymakers to the same table, and that collaboration is what will sustain investment and make access more affordable for the people we serve.”

The GSMA is the global telecoms industry body representing global mobile operators and organisations across the mobile ecosystem and adjacent industries.

Its board comprises 26 senior representatives from global mobile operators, including multinational groups and smaller independent operators. It provides strategic direction to the GSMA as it works to advance the mobile industry and unlock the full power of connectivity for people, businesses and society.

According to a statement, Mupita will continue to drive the African agenda on the board, with a focus on closing the usage and coverage gaps, increasing investment and securing a climate-smart future.

Mupita has been MTN Group president and CEO since September 2020, after previously serving as the group’s chief financial officer. He previously led Old Mutual Emerging Markets across 19 countries in Africa, Latin America and Asia.

He holds a BSc Engineering (Hons) and MBA from the University of Cape Town, and has completed the general management programme at Harvard Business School.

The new GSMA board will serve from 1 January 2027 to 31 December 2028.