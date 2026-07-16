MultiChoice veteran leaves Canal+ Africa after 20 years

Fhulu Badugela is leaving Canal+. (Image supplied)

Fhulu Badugela, CEO of Pay-TV for Rest of Africa at Canal+, is stepping down from her role at the end of this month following more than 20 years of service.

In a statement, the French media giant said: “One of the company’s most respected leaders, Fhulu has played a significant role in the growth and evolution of the business across the continent.”

The company says as CEO of MultiChoice Group Rest of Africa, she led operations across multiple African markets, championing local talent, strengthening partnerships and positioning the business for continued success.

After Canal+ concluded the acquisition of MultiChoice last year, the company announced leadership changes, which saw Calvo Mawela, CEO of MultiChoice, appointed as chairman of Canal+ Africa, which now includes MultiChoice Group and the whole of Africa, including French-speaking territories.

David Mignot was appointed CEO of this new combined entity. The newly-formed top management team was drawn from the two companies’ combined talent pool, with Canal+ and MultiChoice each contributing an equal number of senior executives.

During the management shake-up, Badugela was appointed as the CEO of Pay-TV for Rest of Africa at Canal+ Africa.

The company listed on the JSE last month and has since announced plans to save billions after the MultiChoice deal.

As Badugela steps down, Mignot says. “Fhulu has made an outstanding contribution during her two decades with the business.

“Her leadership, dedication and commitment have left a lasting mark on our company and on the many colleagues and partners who have had the privilege of working alongside her. On behalf of everyone at Canal+ Africa, I would like to thank Fhulu for everything she has done for our business. We wish her every success as she begins her next chapter.”