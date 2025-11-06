Mustek subsidiary unveils B2B Marketplace to channel Africa’s AI value

Mustek-backed Business AI has partnered with Beyond Now to create the integrated ecosystem.

Business AI, a recent addition to technology distributor Mustek, has launched the Business AI Marketplace. The B2B platform connects organisations to vetted, enterprise-ready AI solutions and accredited service providers.

Mustek holds a 51% equity interest in Business AI. The entity has partnered with Beyond Now, a global provider of AI-first ecosystem orchestration technology, to create the integrated ecosystem.

According to the companies, the platform's value proposition allows customers to explore solutions, procure services and products, and receive AI-assisted guidance. Vendors, suppliers and data centres can publish offerings and connect securely. Distributors and resellers can use the platform to demonstrate products and facilitate customer transactions.

Rudi Dreyer, CEO of Business AI, and Hein Engelbrecht, CEO of Mustek, described the Marketplace as a centralised, secure environment. They said it provides enterprises with all the building blocks to discover, deploy and scale AI solutions.

Dreyer noted that while many organisations have initiated AI projects, proofs of concept and pilots, very few can sustain and scale them.

He attributed this to vendors pushing a "lock-in economy," employees using free AI services and recklessly sharing company IP and customer data. Executives are left asking: "Who can we trust?", "how do we make this pay off?" and "how do I define my own AI strategy?"

“Too many global enterprises have struggled to see return on investment from AI because of fragmented ecosystems, vendor lock-in and poor governance. Together with Beyond Now, we’re building a different model – one that’s vendor agnostic, collaborative and designed for measurable outcomes. Our marketplace gives enterprises the freedom to choose the partners, models and infrastructure that best fit their strategy, while ensuring security, compliance, scalability and a single source for success.”

Rudi Dreyer

Dreyer explained the Marketplace is built on three principles:

1. A proven framework for AI deployment that reduces complexity and increases ROI.

2. A vendor-agnostic environment that prevents lock-in, allowing enterprises to choose and change suppliers and models.

3. An ecosystem of accredited partners operating within a trusted, compliant governance model.

Dreyer stressed the collaborative component of the Business AI Marketplace.

“You don’t build an AI core alone – you build it through connection, collaboration and clarity of purpose,” said Dreyer. “The Marketplace gives African enterprises access to the same trusted technologies as the world’s largest players, but in a way that’s local, accessible and built for how we actually do business.”