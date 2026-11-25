Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi. (Graphic: Nicola Mawson | Prosus and Naspers images)

Naspers and its international arm Prosus have declared AI a competitive advantage, deploying proprietary models and agents across their businesses.

They are also rolling out Toqan, an AI platform that uses assistants, agents and commerce models to help local businesses run and grow.

The JSE- and internationally-listed companies this morning said AI agents implemented at Brazilian food delivery platform iFood in the past six months have led to $67 million in cost benefits.

Prosus is now taking the technology beyond its own businesses through Toqan, which it says it can make the operating system for local businesses, initially targeting restaurants in Brazil and car dealers in Europe.

Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi says its large commerce models (LCMs) are about 40 times less expensive and 30% better than the most widely used public US models for e-commerce tasks. “Most companies, they cannot grow their AI initiatives because it’s too expensive. We can grow; we can put AI everywhere because we build our models to make it really inexpensive.

“Prosus has a real competitive advantage in how we use AI and generate results.”

Bloisi adds that what was implemented at iFood has now expanded to the entire ecosystem. “We are running agents to make all our operations run cheaper and better.”

Food fight

Prosus owns and invests in consumer internet , e-commerce and technology companies globally, spanning food delivery, online classifieds, fintech, social platforms, edtech and AI.

For the first half of the year, Prosus reported 59% growth in Ecosystem revenue – referring to its combined portfolio of businesses and operations – to $5.7 billion, or 10% in local currency, excluding acquisitions.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (aEBITDA) declined from $530 million to $492 million year-on-year as it absorbed $344 million in investment in iFood and Just Eat Takeaway.com (JET) to defend iFood’s market position and support JET’s recovery .

Both Naspers and Prosus saw their shares decline after publishing their half-year results. (Created by GenAI)

Prosus uses aEBITDA to exclude items such as depreciation and amortisation, employee share payments, acquisition-related expenses, and gains or losses from other assets . This gives the company a measure of its underlying operational performance, without these items affecting the figure.

However, the market reacted negatively to the results, with Naspers down 3.04% by mid-morning, while Prosus declined 4.28% in the same time frame.

JET, which operates food delivery platforms in Europe, was taken over by Prosus in December 2025 when orders were down 9% year-on-year. It has since been working to reverse a prolonged decline, returning to order growth in September 2026 for the first time in 55 months.

Despite the return to order growth, revenue for the half-year fell 13% to $1.7 billion, partly because vouchers and discounts are deducted from revenue under International Financial Reporting Standards. JET reported adjusted EBITDA of $34 million, after incurring $32 million in restructuring charges, including costs associated with exiting some markets.

Claws out

JET is also using Prosus’s LCM to power recommendations about what customers should order, with these recommendations now reaching around 37 million users. JET has also introduced ToqanClaw, a platform that lets its restaurant partners across Europe build apps, dashboards and automations by describing what they need.

Bloisi notes that restaurants using Toqan are growing faster than those that do not and says Prosus believes it can become the operating system for local businesses across its ecosystem.

“You can see that our business gives us data that enables us to create a proprietary AI that differentiates us. And this AI makes us grow faster and gives us more data to have an even better AI.”

For the first half of the year, Prosus reported 10% growth in constant currency in Ecosystem revenue to $5.7 billion.

In South Africa, through Naspers, Property24 and AutoTrader are applying AI developed across the OLX Group to improve their platforms.

Phuthi Mahanyele, group executive director of Naspers and Prosus, says: “Property24 and AutoTrader are drawing on AI built at scale across the OLX Group to take the experience beyond the listing, with Property24 investing in tools for sellers, agents and home seekers alike, and AutoTrader giving dealers sharper insight into pricing and demand.”

Its flagship Takealot Group reported revenue up 27% to $571 million, or 16% in local currency excluding M&A, while aEBITDA increased 21% in local currency, excluding M&A, to $37 million, as a result of increased orders and improved conversion.

* The volatile rand was trading at R17.58 to the dollar this morning, continuing its sharp downward trend.