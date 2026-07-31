Nedbank appoints former MTN exec as group CIO

Nikos Angelopoulos, Nedbank Group CIO.

Nedbank has appointed Nikos Angelopoulos as its new group chief information officer ( CIO ), effective 1 September.

Angelopoulos joins the bank from MTN Group, where he has served as group CIO since 2018. In that role, he was responsible for IT strategy , investments, delivery and governance across MTN's 16 markets, supporting more than 300 million customers.

He succeeds Ray Naicker, who has served as Nedbank's group CIO and played a key role in driving the bank's technology modernisation and digital transformation strategy.

An internationally experienced technology executive, Angelopoulos brings more than 30 years' experience across Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

During his career, he has led large-scale digital, cloud, data and artificial intelligence transformation programmes. Before joining MTN, he held senior leadership positions at UAE telecommunications operator du, Vodafone and Accenture.

Angelopoulos holds an executive MBA from London Business School, an MSc in Digital Communications and Signal Processing from Imperial College London, and a BSc in Physics from the University of Athens.

“Nikos brings deep international technology leadership experience and a strong track record of delivering complex digital transformation programmes,” Nedbank said in announcing the appointment.

Nedbank Group CEO Jason Quinn, together with the group's executive committee and board, welcomed Angelopoulos and said they looked forward to working with him.