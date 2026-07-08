Nominations open for IITPSA President’s Awards 2026

Pearl Pasi, president of the IITPSA. (Image supplied)

The Institute of Information Technology Professionals South Africa (IITPSA) has opened nominations for the IITPSA President’s Awards 2026.

The awards recognise outstanding contributions by ICT professionals, teams and projects across business, academia, government and the broader community.

This year’s theme, “Excellence in ethical digital transformation”, places the spotlight on leadership, innovation and professionalism in South Africa’s ICT sector.

Pearl Pasi, president of IITPSA, says the rapid pace of technological change, particularly the growing influence of artificial intelligence ( AI ), has increased the importance of ethics and professional conduct in the industry.

“As the ICT industry adapts to a wave of change − much of it driven by AI – ethics and professionalism are more important than ever before,” notes Pasi.

“The work we as ICT professionals do today touches business, the environment and society at every level, so we have to be cognisant of our impact. At the IITPSA President’s Awards, we will again recognise professionals and leaders who are more than innovators and change drivers: they are also professional and ethical.”

Pasi adds that nominations are open to the entire ICT industry and are not limited to IITPSA members.

“We call on the industry as a whole to nominate professionals who are deserving of recognition for their achievements.”

The IITPSA President’s Awards include the Visionary CIO and IT Personality of the Year – for over 30 years the industry’s most coveted titles, awarded only to the most outstanding individuals in their fields, says the institute.

The IT Personality Award recognises an outstanding ICT professional who has made a significant technical or academic contribution to the industry, who has been successful in building a highly-respected IT organisation or business, and/or who has made a major contribution to the IT profession over a number of years.

The Visionary CIO Award honours a CIO who has demonstrated visionary leadership in using IT to support, grow and transform business and/or who has established best practice in implementing technology solutions in an organisation.

Other categories include:

Technology Excellence Award: Presented to a person or team who has made exceptional or innovative use of technology for an organisation and/or who has exhibited technological excellence that has delivered measurable benefit for business/the South African economy.

Social Responsibility/Community Award: Presented to a person, team or project that delivers the benefits of IT on a not-for-profit basis into the community, or brings the community into the IT space.

Dynamism in ICT Youth Award: Recognises a person younger than 25 for exceptional potential or achievement in ICT. Nominees should be nominated by educators, employers, colleagues or mentors and may include students excelling in STEM studies with outstanding bodies of work, young entrepreneurs in the IT sector and individual up-and-coming IT professionals.

IITPSA Women in IT Chapter Woman in IT Excellence Award: Honours professional excellence, ethical leadership, mentorship and a commitment to transforming the ICT sector, particularly in promoting the visibility and participation of women.

IITPSA Member Ambassador Award: Acknowledges an IITPSA member who has made notable contributions to the institute through activities such as writing insightful pieces for IITPSA publications, represented IITPSA at outreach events, actively participated in webinars as a guest, speaker, or host, served as an ambassador for the IITPSA within the workplace and professional networks and participated in Chapter and Special Interest Group events.

Fellowship of the Institute Award: Given in recognition of a long-serving individual who has made an extraordinary contribution to the institute or the profession as a whole.

How to nominate:

Nominate deserving candidates for the 2026 IITPSA President’s Awards today. Full criteria and nomination forms are available here.

The closing date for nominations is 15 August at 5pm. The winners will be announced at the IITPSA President’s Awards ceremony on 30 October, in Johannesburg.