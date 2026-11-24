NVIDIA’s market capitalisation could double from almost $4 trillion if it beats three hurdles. (Photograph: NVIDIA)

Nasdaq-listed NVIDIA added almost $1 trillion to its value overnight as its board unanimously rehired co-founder Jensen Huang as president and CEO.

However, it still trails Apple’s market capitalisation by more than a trillion.

The chipmaker reinstated Huang less than two weeks after his resignation, following revelations about extramarital relationships that triggered a corporate governance and national security crisis.

Once the world’s most valuable company, NVIDIA slid 4.3% on the day Huang’s resignation was announced on 12 November, closing at $166.19. It had dropped as much as 14.3% intraday before recovering.

Boomerang CEO

Antonio Di Giacomo, senior market analyst at global broker XS.com, says the stock’s rally to hit an intraday high of $171.50 at one point on Monday followed the unanimous approval by the board of Huang’s immediate return.

Nigel Green, CEO of financial advisory organisation deVere Group, notes the rally added close to $1 trillion to NVIDIA’s value. NVIDIA is currently the world’s second most valuable company at $3.98 trillion, trailing Apple’s $5 trillion, according to companiesmarketcap.com.

“The size of the move showed how heavily uncertainty over the company’s leadership had weighed on the stock,” says Di Giacomo. The rally recovered some of the more than 30% in total lost after NVIDIA announced Huang’s departure on 12 November, he adds.

NVIDIA’s stock has gained more than 400% over five years. (Image created by GenAI)

The board says its decision to reappoint Huang followed input from senior US government officials. Six days earlier, its chair had told an earnings call there were no plans to bring him back.

Green notes: “The business is already doing the heavy lifting…yet the stock was punished because investors feared it had lost its leader. But with that fear gone, the market can price the growth again.”

Salesman in chief

Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at investing platform Saxo, says Huang’s return removes a major source of uncertainty for the AI trade. “While it may not justify immediate earnings upgrades, it reduces the risk of earnings downgrades.”

Chanana adds the “relief is understandable. Jensen [Huang] is not just NVIDIA’s CEO; he is arguably the biggest salesman for the entire AI ecosystem. His relationships with customers, suppliers and capital providers are difficult to replicate.”

Huang’s departure had raised concerns that NVIDIA would become more cautious about financing the companies buying its chips, potentially slowing investment in AI infrastructure, says Chanana.

Colette Kress, who led the company on an interim basis, goes back to CFO. “Her continued oversight of NVIDIA’s finances provides stability as investors closely monitor how the company allocates capital,” says Di Giacomo.

Number crunch

On 17 November, NVIDIA reported third quarter revenue of $115.8 billion, up 103% from the same period a year earlier and 20% from the previous quarter, which Di Giacomo says exceeded Wall Street expectations. The data centre business generated $107.6 billion, accounting for nearly 93% of total revenue.

“The jump in sales sets a higher comparison base for upcoming earnings reports,” Di Giacomo says, adding that the outlook also surpassed anticipated figures.

Di Giacomo notes that “whether the rebound holds will depend on data centre demand, margins and the impact of export controls on sales. Upcoming earnings reports will help investors assess whether the company’s performance supports the stock’s recovery.”

Huang’s first decisions will help investors gauge whether NVIDIA will maintain its investment pace and business priorities, Di Giacomo explains. “Investors will also watch how much of the sales growth translates into higher earnings.”

Under the microscope

Yet, NVIDIA’s regulatory outlook remains uncertain, says Di Giacomo, with its internal investigation continuing. NVIDIA has pledged to hire a chief compliance officer and has set up a national security and export controls committee, Green adds.

Huang is due to be interviewed privately by House lawmakers on 1 December before he testifies to the Senate Banking Committee on export controls on 3 December, says Green. Lawmakers want answers on the alleged smuggling of NVIDIA products to China, he says.

The company’s next-quarter outlook excludes revenue from data centre processor sales in China, where broad US export restrictions remain in place.

Jensen Huang, NVIDIA CEO – again. (Source: NVIDIA)

In December 2025, US president Donald Trump approved NVIDIA’s H200 chip sales to approved Chinese customers, subject to export licences and security conditions. However, NVIDIA says it has since stopped shipping the chips to China.

Chanana notes: “The circumstances surrounding Jensen’s reinstatement raise uncomfortable questions about board independence, political interference in corporate governance and the rule of law.”

She says NVIDIA may survive this episode with its commercial position largely intact, but it risks setting a dangerous precedent for corporate America.

Pop quiz

Green says: “I believe NVIDIA’s value could double from here,” but warns that Huang faces three tests NVIDIA needs to handle well. The first is Washington, where he says the Trump administration’s backing is a strength, but a clear succession plan would give investors confidence that NVIDIA’s leadership holds up under any White House.

The second is China, where Green says any tightening of export rules would hit revenue and the hearings are likely to cause some volatility. The third is demand, with NVIDIA forecasting revenue growth of around 75% for its next financial year and holding about $390 billion in purchase commitments, but he says the question is whether customers can keep financing data centres at this rate.

However, Chanana points out that questions remain about the profitability of AI investment, free cash flow, borrowing costs and the returns expected from large-scale infrastructure spending.