Nzimande urges Africa to harness science to secure its future

Professor Blade Nzimande, minister of science, technology and innovation, has urged African nations to invest significantly in science, technology and innovation (STI), to drive continental development and self-sufficiency.

Nzimande made the call on Sunday, when he was addressing the second meeting of the Group of 20 (G20) Research and Innovation Working Group and the G20 Initiative on Bioeconomy, currently under way in Mpumalanga.

He highlighted Africa’s untapped potential, noting the continent contributes only 2% of global research output and a mere 0.1% of global patents.

“Although Africa boasts 60% of the world’s arable land, 30% of the world’s reserve of minerals, and the youngest population of any continent, our research output across the continent is low.”

The minister stated that many governments provide only minimal funding for innovation, research and development.

“If we are to change all this, we will have to implement a set of bold and innovative policies, initiatives and institutional mechanisms,” he said.

The minister stressed the importance of enhancing the quality of mathematics and science teaching at foundation level in Africa.

In addition, he said it was important to increase public and private funding of science, incentivising private sector research, nurturing and retaining African talent, and building and maintaining cutting-edge infrastructure across the continent.

Nzimande also highlighted South Africa’s commitment to the African Union’s Science, Technology and Innovation Strategy for Africa 2030, which prioritises essential areas such as clean energy, food security, health and water resources.

In addition, he said South Africa is creating a national artificial intelligence (AI) strategy and is supporting key programmes, including the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences, African Laser Centre, Southern Africa Network for Biosciences, and the Southern African Network of Water Centres of Excellence.

The minister also stressed the importance of building robust scientific infrastructure, enhancing math and science education, and reducing dependency on external funding.

He challenged African governments to increase research investment, retain scientific talent and use science to guide policymaking across all sectors.

With a focus on digital transformation and AI, the minster underscored Africa’s potential to become a global leader in technology, leveraging its linguistic diversity and young population as strategic advantages.

“There is general acknowledgement that new technology domains, such as AI, present us with both tremendous opportunities and complex challenges. From health diagnostics, to climate modelling, AI is already transforming lives.

“There is, therefore, no question about the urgent need for African-led AI research, ensuring our languages and cultures are reflected in datasets, and resisting technological dependency.”

The minister is of the view that AI holds the promise of revolutionising youth-led small, micro and medium enterprises in the continent.

“By leveraging AI, these businesses can significantly enhance their operational efficiency, make informed, data-driven decisions, and develop groundbreaking products and services that set them apart in the marketplace.”