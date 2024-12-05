Phylaxis.ai, Carmen Boucher join forces to bridge SA’s healthcare divide

Phylaxis.ai’s ambassador Carmen Boucher.

Phylaxis.ai, a healthtech platform, has announced Carmen Boucher as its brand ambassador to champion healthcare accessibility in South Africa.

Developed by Phithos Technologies, Phylaxis.ai leverages advanced medical and data science to deliver health assessments and educational content in multiple languages, including English, isiZulu, and Afrikaans.

Boucher, the wife of South African cricket coach and former cricketer Mark Boucher, is known for her dedication to social causes.

With the tagline ‘personalised, prospective and preventative healthcare as a social good’, Phylaxis.ai aims to bridge the gap in healthcare accessibility, particularly for the 82% of South Africans reliant on public healthcare.

Its interface is designed to intuitively guide users through health questionnaires and generate reports that identify potential health risks and recommend appropriate screening and preventive measures.

"In South Africa, where access to healthcare is a constitutional right, approximately 45 million citizens fall outside the medical aid system," says Lovkesh Arora, founder and CEO of Phithos Technologies. "Phylaxis.ai is addressing this critical gap by democratising access to preventative healthcare through technology. Our partnership with Carmen Boucher represents a significant step towards making quality healthcare information accessible to every South African."

Arora notes the platform’s timely launch amid South Africa's significant healthcare challenges, including breast cancer, which affects one in 27 women annually. "Although highly treatable when detected early, survival rates remain at approximately 40% due to limited access to screening services and health information.”