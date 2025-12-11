Pick n Pay ramps up innovation under new head of digital

Kerry Janse van Rensburg, Pick n Pay’s new head of digital operations.

Kerry Janse van Rensburg, Pick n Pay’s newly-appointed head of digital operations, has outlined a roadmap to sharpen the retailer’s digital capabilities, streamline operational performance and accelerate customer-focused innovation.

Janse van Rensburg, who stepped into the role in September, as Pick n Pay intensifies its turnaround strategy, tells ITWeb that her immediate priority is optimising the retailer’s digital ecosystem – from online shopping operations to backend fulfilment processes.

Her initial focus is on tightening execution across digital channels and eliminating friction points that impact customers.

“I will focus on delivering immediate commercial impact by improving the performance of key digital campaigns, strengthening the asap! mobile app and e-commerce journeys, and tightening ways of working with internal teams and agencies.

“Over the longer term, my goal is to transform Pick n Pay’s digital ecosystem by using data, customer insight and modern marketing technology to create more personalised, seamless customer experiences, drive profitable growth and build a high-performing, digitally-led marketing operation.”

According to Janse van Rensburg, Pick n Pay’s omni-channel strategy is about creating a seamless experience for customers, no matter how they choose to shop – whether it’s in-store, online, or through the asap! app.

The goal is to connect all channels so that customers can move easily between them, make shopping more convenient, while using data and technology to better understand customers and serve them in more personalised ways, she adds.

“In-store innovations include a customer data platform, in-aisle QR codes, digital screens and geo-fencing features that create a smarter, more personalised shopping journey. These technologies link online and offline behaviour, delivering targeted services and prompts, while respecting customer consent.”

Beyond immediate operational fixes, Janse van Rensburg says she is steering a long-term digital transformation agenda designed to position Pick n Pay as a more agile retailer.

“The long-term vision is to connect every platform, from our website and app, to Smart Shopper and social media, so that customers can shop and engage however they choose.”

Accelerating online growth

The retailer’s partnership with Mr D is boosting on-demand sales, with Pick n Pay groceries delivered through the Mr D app showing 44% year-on-year growth in the first half of 2025.

Janse van Rensburg comments that while the growth is promising, achieving market dominance will require consistency across geographies, tighter logistics, margin optimisation and a sustained focus on digital experience.

She is also focused on narrowing the gap between in-store and online customers through various strategies, including improving delivery speed.

“To make sure more customers come through the online channels, we’re focused on making the online experience faster and simpler for customers. This is done by improving delivery speed through the asap! app and our partnership with Mr D, offering app-only deals, and using data to personalise offers so customers see value when they shop online.

“We’re also investing in better technology and smoother check-out experiences to make it as easy as possible for customers to use Pick n Pay online.”

With a balance of short-term operational priorities and long-term digital transformation goals, Janse van Rensburg aims to position Pick n Pay to become a more agile, digitally-led retailer, better able to serve South African shoppers wherever and however they choose to shop.