Pics: Inside Epson’s new innovation centre

Electronics and printing solutions firm Epson has opened a new office and innovation centre in Johannesburg.

Located in the heart of SA’s commercial hub, the centre will demonstrate Epson’s latest technology solutions, and help customers to develop new strategies, with a focus on sustainability and industry growth.

Local data analysis, customer feedback and input from channel partners will be collected at the centre, to be shared with Epson’s global product design and engineering teams for the co-creating of regionally-relevant solutions, it says.

The centre features a home cinema, smart laser projectors, EcoTank printers for home and small business use, and the WorkForce Enterprise Series business inkjet printers.

“The launch of our innovation centre in Johannesburg is part of our goal to expand our presence in South Africa and the broader African market,” says Timothy Thomas, country manager at Epson South Africa.

“This centre not only showcases our latest innovations but also provides a collaborative space for our partners and local businesses to engage with our products and explore how they can enhance sustainability and productivity. Our growing team in Johannesburg allows us to better serve the market and deliver tailored solutions that address the needs of our customers.”

The home cinema.

Printers have become smarter, more eco-friendly and better suited for modern work, says Thomas.

Discussing the challenges facing the printer industry, he notes adapting to digital transformation, meeting sustainability demands and changing perceptions around value can present stumbling blocks.

“Print still plays an important role in many key industries; for example, the healthcare, hospitality and retail segments. Epson’s approach has been finding ways to embrace digital disruption by working with and not against digital tools.

“Many organisations are reducing budgets and cutting back on physical infrastructure. As a result, they often see print as unimportant. The challenge is to show that, when managed wisely, print can actually improve productivity, security and sustainability efforts.”

The education projector.

According to Thomas, with more people working remotely, employees need to be able to print, scan and share documents from anywhere. Sustainability is also a key factor; companies are replacing energy-consuming machines with eco-friendly models.

The innovation centre will host workshops, seminars, training sessions and industry events to support the professional development of Epson’s team, channel partners and resellers.

The innovation centre is part of Epson’s broader global commitment to research and development. The company invests over $305 million annually in R&D. It also opened an innovation centre in Dubai in February.

Neil Colquhoun, president of Epson META-CWA, comments: “Johannesburg has become a central technology hub in Southern Africa, with a thriving innovation ecosystem and growing influence in digital transformation. The city provides an ideal environment for Epson to collaborate with partners, develop cutting-edge solutions and meet the diverse needs of the region.”