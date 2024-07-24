Pnet, Code for Change upskill thousands with coding skills

Code for Change nears this years’ target to upskill 120 000 youth in IT skills.

Online recruitment platform, Pnet says its partnership with Code for Change has helped upskill over 530 000 youth across Africa in IT skills.

The partnership was established in 2015 when the non-profit organisation (NPO) was still known as Change The World Trust.

Initially, Pnet supported Code for Change’s computer container in Diepsloot, which was dedicated to providing IT skills to the local youth.

As part of the partnership, the recruitment portal now provides Code For Change with funding support to enable its wide range of initiatives including running coding clubs across schools, hosting workshops, and supporting schools with the needed resources and tools for coding.

Code For Change is a non-profit who’s primary focus is on bringing coding skills into secondary schools. Its flagship programme, CodeJIKA.org, is aimed at empowering African high school students with digital skills and artificial intelligence (AI) awareness programmes.

CodeJIKA says it has trained 362 700 youth since 2018, and has been advocating coding in schools since 2015.

According to Pnet, as industries increasingly rely on digital solutions, the demand for skilled IT professionals has surged, leaving a critical gap in the workforce.

It notes that the rapid pace of technological advancement means that the skills required are constantly evolving, and traditional education systems often struggle to keep up with the dynamic nature of the industry.

SA is experiencing a similar shortage of skilled IT professionals, and addressing this issue at the lowest level is vital for the country's economic development, it says.

Michelle Dobson, head of brand at Pnet, explains: “Young people, who are often considered to be more adaptable and quicker to learn new technologies, represent a vast and underutilised resource. By providing them with the right training, opportunities, and support, the youth can bridge the skills gap to build a more resilient IT workforce. Code for Change is making significant strides in this regard and is dedicated to improving IT education and training among South African youth.”

Looking to the future, CodeJIKA has set a goal to build an ecosystem of student-run coding clubs in secondary schools throughout SA and into the African continent.

The coding initiative has set a target to empower 120 000 youth annually, by ensuring that every teen and pre-teen on the continent has the opportunity to learn coding.

Recognising the importance of addressing the IT skills shortage, Pnet says it will continue supporting Code for Change, as it nears this years’ target to upskill 120 000 youth.

“Pnet’s collaboration with Code for Change is a testament to its commitment to addressing the skills gap in the IT sector. Corporate involvement is crucial in amplifying the efforts of NPOs like Code for Change. Companies play a vital role by providing funding, resources, and mentorship to support educational programmes,” adds Dobson.

Pnet is currently developing a youth-focused AI programme and an API course, which will be launched in SA soon, he concludes.