Prescient Fund Services appoints CTO

Clinton Bosch joins Prescient Fund Services as chief technology officer.

Prescient Fund Services has appointed seasoned technology leader Clinton Bosch as its chief technology officer (CTO).

Prior to joining Prescient Fund Services, Bosch served as a CTO and co-founder at Afrozaar and PT SportSuite. In these roles, he led the development of enterprise-grade SaaS platforms and delivered high-performance cloud-native solutions to clients such as the South African Football Association, English Football League clubs and Six Nations Rugby.

Bosch brings more than 15 years of experience in technology strategy, digital transformation and cloud-first architecture across industries including media, e-commerce and international sports technology.

Prescient Fund Services said Bosch will spearhead its technological vision, aligning IT strategy with business growth and global expansion goals. He will also oversee the centralised IT function in partnership with the group CIO, supporting the company’s digitisation journey with robust, secure and scalable infrastructure solutions.

He is a three-time AWS certified associate and an award-winning technologist. Bosch was named Best CTO at the 2019 Bookmark Awards and shortlisted for Innovation in Sports Tech at the 2021 Sports Technology Awards.

Craig Mockford, CEO of Prescient Fund Services, said: “Clinton brings a rare combination of deep technical expertise, visionary leadership and a track record of delivering digital innovation at scale. We are excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to the value he will unlock as we continue to modernise and future-proof our technology landscape.”

Bosch is a graduate of Stellenbosch University and is a regular guest lecturer at both UCT and Stellenbosch University. He is passionate about building high-performing teams and leveraging technology as a catalyst for sustainable business growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Bosch said: “I'm thrilled to be joining a global firm known for its agile, proactive approach to problem-solving, and I look forward to contributing meaningfully to its ongoing growth and success.”