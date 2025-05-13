Q-KON, Rivada enter pact to offer LEO connectivity in Africa

Outernet comes to Africa as Rivada and Q-KON confirm partnership.

Satellite connectivity firm Q-KON and Rivada Space Networks have signed a memorandum of understanding, with the aim to power network expansion and digital transformation across Africa.

Under the agreement, Q-KON will leverage Rivada’s Outernet to provide resilience for specialised data networks across Africa and cyber security to enterprises that require secure infrastructure, such as banking and financial services, according to a statement.

The Rivada Outernetis a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellation designed to provide gigabit-speed connectivity to any point on the globe, without needing to touch the public internet or third-party infrastructure.

Dr Dawie de Wet, group CEO of Q-KON, comments: “We are pleased to start working with Rivada to develop specialised LEO solutions for the advanced enterprise, industry and government markets in Africa and to complement our growing Twoobii LEO smart satellite services portfolio.

“We view the Outernet as an evolution on the LEO architecture roadmap that will follow-on and advance the industry from the classic broadband LEO services currently being deployed in Africa.”

Q-KON supplies solutions based on satellite, wireless and VOIP technologies, to offer broadband connectivity services in African countries.

It previously forged similar partnerships with Pan-African submarine internet cable operator Seacom, Avanti Communications and global communications network OneWeb.

Declan Ganley, CEO of Rivada Space Networks, adds: “We are delighted to be partnering with Q-KON supporting the development of communications across Africa.

“As a completely new type of LEO constellation, the Outernetcan provide Africa with a next-generation digital infrastructure for secure, resilient communications and network expansion.”