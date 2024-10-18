Revenue spike for Huawei Cloud in MENA region

Huawei Cloud witnessed uptake in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Technology firmHuawei’s cloud business has witnessed “significant” progress in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), with public cloud revenue growing 10-fold in the past year, according to company executives.

This was revealed during the Huawei Cloud Summit UAE 2024, held this week on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2024, in Dubai.

Huawei hosted the summit, under the theme: “Leap into intelligence with a better cloud”, marking a preview of its inaugural cloud summit that will take place in SA, next week.

The summit aimed to bring together stakeholders, clients and partners to share their Huawei Cloud stories.

Steven Yi, president of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia, said: “Achieving a nation’s digital strategy requires vision, partnerships and long-term commitment. Huawei believes in action, focusing on [artificial intelligence], big data and cloud to drive innovation and help the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa progress toward a smarter future.”

Delivering her address virtually, Huawei Cloud global marketing and sales service president Jacqueline Shi stated: “Tech innovations built on industry know-how and ecosystems are crucial to digital transformation. On the digital journey, ecosystems matter.”

Joy Huang, vice-president of Huawei Cloud and president of Huawei Cloud strategy industry development, added: “Huawei Cloud has progressed rapidly over the past year. Our job is to keep innovating to better serve [our clients], with better infrastructure, better technology and better experience.”

He noted Huawei Cloud has enabled digital transformation in various regional industries, such as e-government, finance, carrier, media and entertainment, e-commerce, retail and Web3.

The company started offering its commercial cloud services in SA in 2019, becoming the first hyperscale cloud services provider to open an availability zone in the country.

According to an Africa Analysis study, the 2024 South Africa Cloud Computing Market Growth Forecast Report, the value of SA’s cloud market is expected to surge to over R113 billion by 2028, up from R35 billion last year.

Huawei’s UAE cloud summit also served as an opportunity for it to showcase its latest products and technical enhancements, releasing joint solutions with ecosystem partners.

Hu Yuhai, vice-president of Huawei Hybrid Cloud, highlighted that hybrid cloud has become the go-to foundation for digital transformation in government organisations and large enterprises today.

The 44th edition of GITEX is under way at the Dubai World Trade Centre. This year, the tech exhibition welcomed over 6 500 exhibitors, 1 800 start-ups and 1 200 investors from more than 180 countries.