Rugby legend to tackle growing need for AI, digital skills among youth

Rugby legend and philanthropist Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira.

Sport and digital technology can combine to empower Africa’s youth with much-needed skills and access to global markets, helping them overcome adversity to realise their ambitions, says former Springbok Tendai ‘The Beast’ Mtawarira.

Speaking at the Africa Tech Festival 2025 in Cape Town this week, Mtawarira said digital technology plays a significant role in sport, both on and off the field.

He noted that technology can be used to generate and harness data to improve performance, with growing interest in wearable devices to monitor key metrics such as heart rate and muscle use. It can also be used in marketing functions, including the use of social media to build brands and attract sponsorships.

In keeping with the fireside discussion theme, 'Tech, talent and the African youth dividend', Mtawarira underlined the importance of skills development, especially in artificial intelligence (AI).

According to research by SAP, Africa’s AI Skills Readiness Revealed, African organisations are rushing to enhance their traditional IT skills base amid accelerating AI adoption.

The report adds that while 94% of organisations offer monthly AI training, none allocates more than 10% of their HR or IT budgets to skills development – a sharp decline from 2022.

Mtawarira, originally from Zimbabwe, referred to a free computer coding program called Uncommon as an example of what can be achieved when there is a collective effort.

“It was a massive undertaking to invest in creating coding hubs, where young kids, after school, would be taught how to code. Thousands of kids have been through the programme… and it has become so big in Zimbabwe that the Ministry of Education is looking to include coding in the local curriculum.”

Mtawarira, now retired from professional rugby, is exploring commercial opportunities in a wine business and a renewable energy venture.

He is also busy with several philanthropic projects, most notably The Beast Foundation, focused on the development of the next generation of African leaders through sport, education and life skills development.

“Our mission is to impact 1 million youngsters by 2030,” he added. “It’s not just about the now, it’s about shaping the future by investing in youth. It’s about addressing the digital divide and helping to ensure Africa does not fall behind.”