SA, Botswana strengthen sci-tech collaboration

The South Africa and Botswana delegation at the sixth session of the Bi-National Commission. (Image source: DSTI)

South Africa and Botswana’s ministers have reinforced stronger science, technology and innovation cooperation between the nations.

SA and its neighbour Botswana recently participated in the sixth session of the SA-Botswana Bi -National Commission (BNC) where the two counterparts, professor Blade Nzimande and minister David Tshere, held a bilateral engagement.

Nzimande serves as minister of SA’s Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and Tshere is the minister of communications and innovation in Botswana.

In a statement, the DSTI says the areas identified for further strengthening include advancing regional digital and technological sovereignty; strengthening cooperation among scientists, researchers and universities; promoting African-led solutions to African challenges; establishment of a regional research and innovation fund; as well as driving a knowledge-based and innovation-driven SADC region.

For Nzimande, the engagement was to reaffirm the “enduring friendship” between SA and Botswana, according to the statement.

“South Africa and Botswana enjoy a strong and enduring bond of friendship, forged during our respective struggles for freedom and justice,” he said. “This relationship has enabled our countries to work together on key regional, continental and international issues.”

The South Africa-Botswana BNC is a strategic institutional mechanism established in August 2012 to foster political, economic and technical cooperation. The commission, which meets biennially, is co-chaired by the heads of state of both nations.

South Africa’s DSTI has reaffirmed bilateral agreements in science, technology and innovation with partner countries China, Tunisia and Czech Republic, among others.

In the 2026/2027 budget vote, Nzimande stated his department is focused on strengthening coordination and direction across the national system of innovation.