SA must get to grips with AI to progress with 4IR

Tseliso Mohlomi, senior director at the Tshwane University of Technology’s Institute for the Future of Work. (Photograph by Lesley Moyo)

South Africa’s 4IR Commission developed a 4IR strategy, with eight recommendations which include guidance on AI. However, poor implementation has left the strategy largely ineffective.

This is according to progessor Tinyiko Maluleke, VC at Tshwane University of Technology, who delivered a keynote presentation at the fourth annual Future of Work Dialogue. The event was hosted yesterday by the Tshwane University of Technology’s Institute for the Future of Work (IFOW) in Pretoria.

The institute is a platform for public-private collaboration to deliberate on the impact of emerging technologies on work.

Prof Maluleke highlighted recommendations introduced by the 4IR Commission, including the establishment of an AI institute, the need for substantial investment in human capital, the need for big data for innovation, the need to review and revise policy and legislation, as well as the urgent need for AI infrastructure.

However, he bemoaned the lack of action on these recommendations and said this makes a strategy ineffective.

“While there is progress, all these recommendations have yet to be fully implemented, if at all,” he said.

See also Malatsi calls for ethical AI as SA leads G20 task force

Prof Maluleke stressed that data is the new currency, and that AI training, regulation, and policy are key to South Africa’s digital sovereignty and ability “to get onto the fast-moving train that is 4IR”.

He reminded the audience that world leaders will converge in South Africa in November for the G20 Summit 2025, and that digital transformation strategy and relevant skills will be among several key themes on the agenda.

Pathway to solutions

ICASA chair Mothibi Ramusi spoke about South Africa’s ongoing digital transformation challenges, including economic inequality, low digital literacy, lack of access to technology in rural areas, unreliable power supply, and the need for clearer, more inclusive regulation - especially for women and eople with disabilities.

He noted that strong governance, clear regulation, ethical and sustainable practices, and using AI for real-time data analysis are crucial to addressing Africa’s challenges. These challenges include unemployment, weak infrastructure, digital literacy, broadband availability, development of common standards and frameworks for emerging technologies, digital democratisation and inclusivity of marginalised groups.

New frontier skills

Lloyd Chego, CIO, Telkom Corporate, underlined the importance of skills as part of the broader AI conversation, and said that while core skills like cyber security, data engineering, and cloud deployment are significant for now, they will either evolve or fall by the wayside as market demand changes.

Chego referred to Gartner’s skill half-life or the length of time it takes for a skill’s relevance and value to half, and said this was accelerating. “According to Gartner, these skills will reach half-life in less than five years, some will be between two and three years.”

He explained that Telkom’s skills strategy follows a ‘dual horizon’ model: core skills for current needs and frontier skills – like quantum computing, microelectronics, and AI –for the future.

Chego noted that developing frontier skills requires differentiation clusters, with AI supporting R&D, and called for academia-industry collaboration to create economic clusters that foster these skills.

Futureproof careers

The future of work in South Africa is set to be shaped by rising demand for professionals that offer a strong blend of technical skills, business acumen and digital fluency, according to South African online recruitment platform Pnet and its September 2025 Job Market Trends Report.

The report explores 15 jobs that offer professionals futureproof careers in a world of automation, globalisation and regulatory change.

In addition to strong demand for digital and technology skills, Pnet identifies a rising need for technical, engineering, logistics and finance skills in the South African job market.

"Our analysis of future growth jobs shows that even roles beyond the technology industry now require strong digital skills and fluency,” says Anja Bates, Head of Data at Pnet. “Demand for scarce science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) skills and qualifications is booming, indicating competition for this talent is set to become even fiercer.”