SA pursues new tech partnerships with China

Dr Kenny Tenza, deputy director-general for technology innovation at the DSTI.

South Africa’s participation in the Pujiang Innovation Forum focused on forging partnerships aimed at building local capabilities in biotechnology, satellite development and green hydrogen.

This is according to Dr Kenny Tenza, deputy director-general (DDG): technology innovation at the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI).

Tenza was part of the South African delegation, led by DSTI minister professor Blade Nzimande, that attended the China innovation forum that concluded yesterdayin Shanghai.

Participating as a ‘country of honour’, South Africa sought to strengthen cooperation with China in several areas, includingeducation, scientific research, technological innovation and talent development.

During the visit, the DSTI delegation held discussions with Liferiver, SpaceSailand Safire Group to explore opportunities for technological cooperation, market access and specialised equipment, said Tenza.

“I think the first and very important point to make is that all these visits are strategically aligned with our priorities as the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation.”

The DDG explained the first visit was to Life River, a biotechnology business involved in medical devices and diagnostic technologies. Its operations supported South Africa’s bio-economy strategy and the department’s efforts to strengthen the country’s technological capabilities, he added.

“It is a medical device and diagnostics company, and that fits very well with the strategic priorities of the department.

“We were able to discuss key areas of mutual interest between the company, the department and our entities. We are looking forward to further collaboration with the company and to use that relationship to strengthen our own technologies,” Tenza said.

The delegation also visited SpaceSail, as South Africa seeks to expand its space science and satellite capabilities.

Government has identified the space sector as an important area of investment, including the longer-term ambition of developing satellite-launch capability.

“We want to improve our capabilities and ultimately develop an indigenous launch capability within South Africa. During our visit, we identified several possible areas of collaboration, especially in the satellite-payload space,” he said.

Satellite payloads include the instruments and equipment carried aboard satellites to conduct communications, observation, scientific research and other missions.

The delegation’s visit to Safire Group focused on technologies supporting South Africa’s green hydrogen ambitions. The company manufactures electrolysers, which use electricity to separate water into hydrogen and oxygen.

“We visited Safire Group whose work is also aligned with our energy strategy. It is one of the key manufacturers of electrolysers in the world,” Tenza said.