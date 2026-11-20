Startup Club ZA's fourth annual awards attracted 51 finalists, with 12 category winners selected through public participation and expert judging.

Twelve South African technology start-ups have been named winners of the 2026 South African Start-up Awards.

The winners were announced at a ceremony held at the Homecoming Centre in District Six, Cape Town, this week. About 250 founders, investors and ecosystem representatives attended the event, while audiences across the country followed proceedings via live stream.

The competition attracted 179 entries, 51 finalists and 9 000 public votes.

Now in its fourth year, the South African Start-up Awards recognises early-stage technology businesses across the local start-up ecosystem.

This year's finalists competed in 12 categories, with entries assessed by a panel of 24 judges.

The judging committee included founders of local technology companies such as iKhokha, Retail Capital, OrderIn and Payfast.

The 2026 winners represent a range of technology sectors, including artificial intelligence (AI), energy, financial services, healthcare , education and mobility.

Intelligence firm, Community Wolf won the AI and Big Data category for its safety technology, which includes a personal safety application and control room tools designed to turn information gathered on the ground into actionable intelligence.

Switch Energy took the Climate and Sustainability award for its smart metering, meter data management and energy-trading platform, while VezoPay won Consumertech for its battery-free wearable payment devices.

In the Deeptech category, Tavas was recognised for its AI-based energy management system designed for decentralised electricity networks. Zumii won in the Digital Commerce category for its WhatsApp-based back-to-school service, which helps parents source, organise and receive school supplies.

Edufern received the Edtech award for its curriculum-aligned digital and printed learning resources, including multilingual subject dictionaries and a teacher portal.

Fintech winner WaFunda helps graduates settle outstanding student fees through income-share agreements linked to their earnings. Levra, which took the Future of Work category, uses AI-powered simulations to assess and develop human capabilities such as judgement and decision-making.

GreenNotes won Healthtech for its AI platform, which supports clinicians with administrative processes ranging from patient intake to billing and claims.

AskMandla was named the Informal Market winner for its WhatsApp service helping households formalise the employment of domestic workers through contracts, Unemployment Insurance Fund administration, payslips and salary management.

CitiPods won Mobility and Logistics for its connected rest facilities providing delivery riders and outdoor workers with shelter, toilets, charging facilities and internet access.

The People's Choice award went to Radhiant Diagnostic Imaging for its mobile 3D mammography service, which brings breast imaging services closer to women in their communities and workplaces. The company says every scan is reviewed by specialists.

The awards recorded 9 000 public votes during a five-day voting period, with organisers highlighting the role of public participation alongside the category-specific judging process.

Startup Club ZA founder Mathew Marsden says the latest edition reflected increased engagement from the start-up community and other stakeholders involved in funding and supporting local technology businesses.

“Four years in, the Start-up Awards have become a leading platform for credibly recognising the remarkable South African teams building innovative companies in their respective categories,” says Marsden.

“This year we saw a massive uptake in public participation, with public votes more than doubling, alongside a strong field of entries and real buy-in from key stakeholders across the country’s startup and venture capital ecosystem. I’m incredibly grateful to our judges, partners and everyone who voted for their support. Congratulations to every one of this year’s winners – you’re flying the flag high.”

The 2026 awards were presented in partnership with FNB South Africa, E Squared Investments, RMB, Canva Africa, Cloud On Demand, TransUnion, The Lekker Network, Origen Software, iVeri, Dommisse Attorneys, Finovate, MakeReign and the Western Cape Government.

Startup Club ZA, founded in 2023, describes itself as South Africa's largest technology founder and investor network. Its activities include South African Startup Week, a community and media platform, and the development of an early-stage investment vehicle aimed at supporting local start-ups.