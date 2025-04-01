Samsung announces succession plan after death of co-CEO

Samsung names TM Roh as acting head of its Device eXperience division.

Samsung Electronics has announced the appointment of TM Roh as acting head of its Device eXperience (DX) division.

This follows the death of Han Jong-hee, who served as vice-chairman, CEO and head of the division.

Samsung’s DX unit comprises the firm’s mobile and consumer electronics businesses.

In a statement, the electronics giant says Roh’s appointment is in addition to his role as head of the Mobile eXperience (MX) business. He also previously served as head of the corporate design centre.

Other changes include the appointment of Won-joon Choi as MX chief operating officer. Choi was previously president and head of the R&D office and head of the MX global operation team.

The company has also named Cheolgi Kim as head of the digital appliances business.

Kim previously served in the role of executive vice-president and head of the strategic marketing office of the MX business.