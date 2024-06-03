SAP pens GenAI agreement with AWS

Christian Klein, CEO of SAP.

SAP and AWS have announced a collaboration to integrate the GenAI hub in SAP AI Core with foundation models in Amazon Bedrock to deliver GenAI-driven insights and streamline manual processes.

According to a joint statement by the companies, the intention is to make it easier for customers to adopt RISE with SAP solution on AWS and improve the efficiency of SAP workloads running in the cloud.

The companies also aim to embed GenAI into an enterprises’ entire portfolio of business-critical applications.

Matt Garman, incoming CEO at AWS, said, “AWS was the first cloud provider certified to support the SAP portfolio and today, thousands of enterprise companies run SAP solutions on AWS to get the most out of their mission-critical applications. Now, AWS and SAP are making it faster and easier for companies to apply generative AI to their core business data to become more efficient, responsive and sustainable.”

Christian Klein, CEO of SAP, added: “Partnerships like this collaboration with AWS are critical as we embed generative AI solutions across our ERP applications so that customers can drive innovation at an accelerated pace. In addition to delivering modern cloud ERP to our joint customers, we are excited to support Amazon on their own transformation journey as they adopt RISE with SAP for pioneering areas such as Project Kuiper, Amazon’s satellite initiative intended to increase global broadband access.”

The GenAI hub in SAP AI Core infrastructure provides customers with secure access to a range of large language models (LLMs) that can be integrated into SAP business applications.

The companies announced that SAP customers will now have access to high-performance GenAI models from Amazon Bedrock, including the Anthropic Claude 3 and Amazon Titan models. This integration allows customers to build applications customised with their own data and is expected to help them accelerate GenAI adoption and modernise key business processes built on SAP solutions.

These innovations can be used in embedded use cases within RISE with SAP and intelligent scenario lifecycle management, either as an integration component or side-by-side on the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).

SAP and AWS plan to expand the use of Bedrock capabilities in the GenAI hub to further enable embedded AI features within SAP’s cloud solutions and applications, including finance and product lifecycle management.