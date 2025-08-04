SA’s sci-tech, innovation excellence shines at NSTF-South32 Awards

NSTF-South32 Awards recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions of teams, organisations and individuals to science, engineering, technology (SET) and innovation in South Africa.

The best of South Africa's science, engineering, and technology innovators were recognised at the annual NSTF-South32 Awards, with ceremonies in Johannesburg and Cape Town on Thursday.

This year’s theme was theme for 2025 is Quantum Science and Technology, aligning with the United Nations (UN) proclamation of 2025 as the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology.

Every year, the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) recognise and celebrate outstanding contributions of teams, organisations and individuals to science, engineering, technology (SET) and innovation in South Africa.

Dubbed the 'Science Oscars', the NSTF-South32 Awards have been running for 27 years. This year also marks NSTF 30 anniversary.

Blade Nzimande, minister of science, technology and innovation gave the keynote address. In his address he highlighted the importance of reimagining the public science system to a transformed, responsive and agile system away from spatial, gender and racial divide in Africa.

“The public science system is still characterised by the underrepresentation of black people and women. Talent is in all communities. I want to challenge the NSTF with a proud 30 years of the role you have played. It is time to transition. We need to make sure we organise, science, technology and innovation below the national level.”

The future of quantum computing looks bright

Andrew Forbes, distinguished Professor in Physics at Wits University and director of the South African Quantum Technology Initiative (SA QuTI), won the special annual theme award: Quantum Science and Technology. The award recognises Forbes for driving the strategy for developing a new generation of quantum scientists, with some 90 young researchers supported and supervised across the country and for creating a lasting and far-reaching impact in quantum science and technology in South Africa.

“All awards are of course retrospective; they look to the past, but the past is the stepping-stone into the future. Our future is quantum. We want to see a quantum economy for South Africa. We want to see a trained, quantum-literate workforce. So I look forward to that future and hopefully you’ll join us in it,” said Forbes in his acceptance speech.

Last month, he was awarded the Harry Oppenheimer Fellowship Award for his research in quantum computing.

Meanwhile, Anne Fitchett, retired honorary associate professor in the School of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Wits, was one of two winners in the Engineering Research Capacity Development category. This award recognises individuals with demonstrably outstanding leadership in increasing the participation of young engineers and technologists in further research in their chosen SET fields, over the past five to 10 years.

Fitchett was awarded for successfully since 2004 facilitating entry and smooth passage for engineering undergraduates. The award further recognises her role in creating an enabling environment that supports a passion for engineering and the enrolment of postgraduate researchers.

Accepting her award, Fitchett said: “Engineering research capacity development is absolutely critical at this point in history and especially in our region where we are constantly being tasked with providing locally appropriate and affordable solutions for problems as diverse as infrastructure management, climate adaptation, and socioeconomic development. At the same time, we have a serious shortage of engineers and an even greater shortage of local engineers engaging actively in research to inform our society of innovative solutions.”

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) also saw two of its research professors recognised for their contribution in the green economy and agriculture fields.

Professor Olaniyi Fawole, SARChI Chair in Sustainable Preservation and Agroprocessing Research (SPAR) won the NSTF- Agricultural Research Council (ARC) Award, one of two new award categories at the NSTF Awards. His research work highlights sustainable postharvest technologies.

“I am humbled to have received this award, this very first edition of it. This recognition goes beyond me. It affirms the value of science. In Africa postharvest loss is threatening food and livelihood. My work focuses on preserving what we grow, creating value and building the next generation of scientists. With 17% of the world’s population but under 2% of its scientists, Africa must invest in its talent. This award strengthens our commitment to the future, the one we deserve.”

Associate professor in chemistry and researcher at UJ, Nobanathi Maxakato received the NSTF-TIA Green Economy Award for her work in pioneering research into sustainable pathways for green energy solutions.

“I am truly humbled and honoured for this recognition. It reminds me that all the late nights, experiments and challenges experienced were worth it. I have always been passionate about science and technology because I was curious to know what happens when you mix the solutions in the lab and I also wanted to make new discoveries. This recognition shows me that curiosity and hard work do pay off. This will motivate me and my research team to work even harder.”

UJ was also represented by its students who are part of the NSTF Brilliants Programme. The programme recognises at least 18 first-year students studying in the science, medicine and engineering fields. The students are chosen across the 9 provinces and must have received top marks in mathematics and physical science in the National Senior Certificate Examinations (grade 12) of the previous year. They are identified by the national Department of Basic Education, and selected by the NSTF.

To view the full list of winners of the 2023/2024 NSTF-South32 Awards, click here.