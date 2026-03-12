Schneider Electric appoints VP of secure power division

Steven Santini, Vice President: Secure Power, Sub-Saharan Africa of Schneider Electric.

Schneider Electric has appointed Steven Santini as VP of secure power for sub-Saharan Africa. The division is responsible for operational technologies used to safeguard data centres, distributed IT and other systems.

According to Schneider, Santini will focus on expanding the company’s secure power ecosystem in sub-Saharan Africa, reinforcing partnerships and driving a more outcomes-based approach to delivering services to customers and partners .

“I strongly believe we should not be selling products, we should be delivering outcomes,” says Santini. “When we understand the full technology stack and the workloads our customers are running, the conversation shifts from racks and power distribution units to business performance, resilience and sustainability. That is where real value lies.”

He says success in this geographic region depends on relationships and trust.

“Africa operates on relationships. People buy from people, and trust is everything. Our priority is to rebuild and strengthen our ecosystem – our partners, alliances and customers – so that we create a strong foundation for sustainable growth through 2026 and beyond.”

Santini has more than 15 years of experience in IT infrastructure, channel leadership and strategic alliances, as well as experience in building solutions-driven ecosystems that bridge the gap between IT and OT.

He joined Schneider Electric UK and Ireland in 2018 as IT channel director, shifting the business model from hardware sales to a solutions-focused approach.

Schneider continues to expand its partner network in Africa as demand for digital infrastructure grows. Last year, the company appointed Mitsumi Distribution to roll out its portfolio of secure power solutions in East Africa, targeting increased demand for data centre and power infrastructure in the region.