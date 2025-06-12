Schneider Electric ignites innovation in Africa with new hub

The innovation hub is poised to drive digitalisation, innovation and collaboration, says Schneider Electric.

Schneider Electric's newly launched innovation hub is set to benefit not just large corporations, but also local communities, start-ups and learners from technical, vocational education and training (TVET) colleges.

This is according to Canninah Dladla, Schneider’s first female cluster president for English-speaking Africa, speaking at the launch of the hub yesterday at the company's headquarters in Midrand.

The hub builds on Schneider Electric’s global strategy to bring its technology closer to its customers on the African continent, while reinforcing its leadership in sustainability, innovation and digitisation, according to the company.

This African hub is part of Schneider Electric's global network of over 40 registered innovation hubs, and provides an interactive environment where visitors can explore the company's integrated solutions across key segments, including energy solutions, industrial automation, building solutions as well as power and grid solutions.

“We are building an ecosystem that thrives on collaboration, innovation and relevance to the African context; one that values local talent, fosters local partnerships and drives local solutions. The innovation hub enables us to create a truly dynamic experience that embodies Schneider Electric’s purpose: enabling all to maximise energy and resources while bridging progress and sustainability,” said Dladla.

“Indeed, Africa holds immense potential, and this hub is designed to help our customers and partners unlock it through digitalisation, innovation and collaboration.”

Walid Sheta, president of the Middle East and Africa at Schneider Electric.

During the event, Dladla highlighted the company's commitment to Africa's energy future, emphasising the need for innovative solutions to address energy challenges on the continent.

“There is more to this building launch; it is unveiling our commitment to Africa’s energy for the future. Everybody, including local media, talks about Africa’s energy issues and problems. But maybe it’s about time we stopped talking about issues and problems and come with solutions.”

Walid Sheta, president of the Middle East and Africa at Schneider Electric, said the hub is made for all Schneider’s partners, colleagues and customers, adding that everyone is invited to visit and learn how the technology drives sustainability and efficiency.

“We believe our software solutions and digital offerings will shape the future for our customers. With technology like AI and sensors, we can detect issues like leaks in pipelines or equipment failures before they happen. This helps prevent losses, reduce emissions and keep production running smoothly. It's already being used in various industries, like refineries, power plants and even buildings, to optimise performance and predict potential problems,” he said.

Speaking at the launch, Dr Anna Mokgokong, Schneider Electric South Africa chairperson, stressed the need for businesses to adapt and innovate in today's fast-changing landscape. She highlighted the significance of the agriculture sector, acknowledging its challenges, and pointed out that Schneider's automation solutions could address the sector's challenges

Mokgokong, who also serves as a chancellor at the North-West University, said there is a need to integrate innovation in academic institutions.

“We should focus on equipping students with in-demand skills, allowing them to gain practical experience and build connections with companies like Schneider through vacation work. This way, by the time they graduate, they'll have a competitive edge and be more likely to secure employment. It's time for our universities and colleges to shift mindsets and prioritise quality education that meets industry needs.”