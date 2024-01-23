ServiceNow confirmed as headline sponsor of ITWeb GRC 2024

Anna Mazzone, head of risk & ESG business & EMEA Vice President, ServiceNow.

Digital innovation and customer experience specialist ServiceNow is confirmed as the headline sponsor of the ITWeb Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) 2024 conference, to be held on 20 February 2024 at The Forum in Bryanston.

ITWEB GOVERNANCE, RISK & COMPLIANCE 2023 Learn how to leverage advanced technologies to future-proof your GRC strategies and initiatives.

Anna Mazzone, VP Risk & ESG at ServiceNow EMEA, is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the conference.

“ServiceNow is a digital enterprise platform that enables organisations to use intelligent workflows combined with other capabilities to deliver operational resilience. During this presentation we will demonstrate how ServiceNow’s technology helps mitigate fraud, seamlessly linking to regulatory and risk management controls to achieve operational resilience,” says Mazzone.

The event is an opportunity for IT and business decision-makers to improve their knowledge and skills regarding the most critical issues surrounding GRC.

ServiceNow is focused on helping organisations to navigate challenges posed by changing global regulations, including areas such as cyber, privacy, digital transformation, and supply chain issues. It enables businesses to embed risk management and compliance into daily workflows and familiar user experiences, andvestablish a common language for discussing risks within the organisation.

Accordimg to ServiceNow, real-time risk visibility enables effective communication with stakeholders at all levels, facilitating more informed decision-making.